Dexco S A : 12/09/2021 Summarized Minutes of the Meeting of the Board of Fiscal

CNPJ nº 97.837.181/0001-47

A Public Listed Company

SUMMARIZED MINUTES OF THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF FISCAL

COUNCIL

HELD ON DECEMBER 9, 2021

DATE, TIME, FORMAT AND PLACE: On December 09, 2021, at 3:00 p.m., exclusively digitally via Microsoft Teams platform, pursuant to Article 6 of the Internal Carter of the Fiscal Council, reason why the meeting will be considered as held at the registered office, located at Paulista Avenue, 1938, 5th floor, in the city and state of São Paulo.

CHAIR: Guilherme Tadeu Pereira Júnior (President) and Francisco Augusto Semeraro Neto (Secretary).

QUORUM: the totality of the elected members.

RESOLUTIONS TAKEN: the Councilors resolved, unanimously and without any reservations, after analyzing the documentation presented and providing due clarifications, to be in favor of the proposal made by the Board of Officers, to be decided by the Board of Directors at this date, to increase the subscribed and paid Capital from R$ 1,970,188,626.80 (one billion, nine hundred and seventy million, one hundred and eighty-eight thousand, six hundred and twenty-six reais and eighty centavos), to R$ 2,370,188,626.80 (two billion, three hundred and seventy million, one hundred and eight-eight thousand, six hundred and twenty-six reais and eighty centavos), with a bonus in the proportion of 1 (one) new share for every 10 (ten) shares, within the limit of the authorized capital set forth in the sub-item 5.1 of the Bylaws, through the:

Capitalization of Reserves: representing the total amount of R$ 400,000,000.00: Reserve for Dividend Equalization (from the years of 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2013): R$ 260,000,000.00;

Reserve for Working Capital Increase (from the years of 1988, 1989, 1990, 1992, 2006, 2007 and 2008): R$ 70,000,000.00; and

Reserve for Increase in Capital of Investees from 2008: R$ 70,000,000.00. Bonus of 10% in Shares: in the light of the capitalization of reserves, 69,178,450 (sixty-nine million, one hundred and seventy-eight thousand, four hundred and fifty) new book-entry type common shares shall be issued, with no par value, to be granted free of charge to the shareholders, as a bonus, in the proportion of 1 (one) new share for every 10 (ten) shares of which they were holders on the date of record, considering: