DEXCOM, INC.

DEXCOM, INC.

(DXCM)
Biggest Gains in Financial Strength in the Management Top 250 -- Journal Report

03/23/2021 | 02:22pm EDT
DexCom Inc. posted the biggest increase of any company in the latest Management Top 250 in its score for financial strength, followed by Kimberly-Clark Corp. and Lowe's Cos.

The Management Top 250 ranking, developed by the Drucker Institute, measures corporate effectiveness by examining performance in five categories: customer satisfaction, employee engagement and development, innovation, social responsibility and financial strength.

In the 2020 ranking. DexCom's financial-strength score increased 22 points, to 70.6, placing it at No. 33 in the category among the more than 800 companies Drucker studied. Kimberly-Clark's score for financial strength rose 18.8 points to 67.5 and Lowe's score climbed 15.3 points to 68.4.

Among the companies in the Management Top 250 with the 10 biggest increases in financial strength, Vertex Pharmaceutical Inc. has the highest score for the category, at 76, up 10.8 points from 2019. Vertex's score puts it at No. 17 in the category.

Colgate-Palmolive Co. is ranked highest overall among the Management Top 250's biggest gainers in financial strength, at No. 21. DexCom and Lowe's are tied at No. 185 overall, with Kimberly-Clark at No. 43.

DexCom also had the biggest gain of any Management Top 250 company in its score for social responsibility, and the second-biggest increase in overall score.

See the full list of the Management Top 250 companies with the biggest gains in financial strength below. You can see the companies with the biggest gains in customer satisfaction here and in social responsibility here.

You can also explore the full, detailed rankings here, and a list of the 2020 Management Top 250 all-stars, companies that excelled in all five categories, here. In the coming weeks we'll take a look at the companies whose scores improved the most from the previous year in the other ranking categories.

-- Gerard Yates

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-23-21 1422ET

