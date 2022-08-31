Log in
    DXCM   US2521311074

DEXCOM, INC.

(DXCM)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-31 pm EDT
82.21 USD   -0.64%
DexCom Promotes Jake Leach to Chief Operating Officer
AQ
05:01pDexCom Promotes Jake Leach to Chief Operating Officer
BU
08/12Pasukhas Unit Secures Nearly $2 Million Construction Works Deal in Perak, Malaysia
MT
DexCom Promotes Jake Leach to Chief Operating Officer

08/31/2022 | 05:01pm EDT
DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM), the global leader in real-time continuous glucose monitoring for people with diabetes, announced today the promotion of Jake Leach to the role of chief operating officer.

Leach has most recently served as chief technology officer at Dexcom since 2018, leading the organization’s research, product development, project management and engineering departments. An 18-year veteran of the company, Jake joined Dexcom in 2004 to lead the development of sensor electronics for the first commercial Dexcom CGM system. Since then, he has led the teams responsible for developing multiple generations of Dexcom CGM, including Dexcom G6, the best-selling real-time CGM in the world.

“For nearly two decades, Jake has helped lead technology development at Dexcom, ensuring our organization is on the forefront of innovation in continuous glucose monitoring and data connectivity,” said Kevin Sayer, chairman, president and chief executive officer at Dexcom. “In this new role, Jake will expand upon his proven leadership and industry expertise to ensure that Dexcom remains at the forefront of sensing technology and well-positioned to bring Dexcom CGM to the millions of additional people who stand to benefit from it.”

As chief operating officer, Leach will have end-to-end responsibility for product at Dexcom, driving day-to-day decision-making and resource allocation across all major product-facing groups. In addition, Jake will oversee several executive leadership functions, including global operations, research and development, quality management and regulatory, creating an integrated management structure that strengthens the company’s ability to execute on its vision for long-term sustainable growth.

About DexCom, Inc.

DexCom, Inc. empowers people to take real-time control of diabetes through innovative continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems. Headquartered in San Diego, California, and with operations across Europe and select parts of Asia/Oceania, Dexcom has emerged as a leader of diabetes care technology. By listening to the needs of users, caregivers, and providers, Dexcom simplifies and improves diabetes management around the world. For more information about Dexcom CGM, visit www.dexcom.com.

© 2022 Dexcom, Inc. Dexcom and Dexcom G6 are registered trademarks of DexCom, Inc. in the U.S., and may be registered in other countries. All rights reserved.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 892 M - -
Net income 2022 371 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 021 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 88,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 32 482 M 32 482 M -
EV / Sales 2022 11,6x
EV / Sales 2023 9,49x
Nbr of Employees 6 300
Free-Float 99,5%
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 82,74 $
Average target price 97,81 $
Spread / Average Target 18,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin Ronald Sayer Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jereme M Sylvain Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Finance
Andrew K. Balo EVP-Global Medical Affairs, Access & Evidence
Jacob S. Leach Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Donald M. Abbey Executive VP-IT, Quality & Regulatory Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEXCOM, INC.-38.36%32 482
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-27.38%178 975
MEDTRONIC PLC-15.66%116 015
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY3.01%72 203
HOYA CORPORATION-15.87%37 406
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH-23.69%33 988