Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. DexCom, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DXCM   US2521311074

DEXCOM, INC.

(DXCM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:50 2022-12-08 pm EST
122.22 USD   +3.66%
01:30pDexCom Shares Up 4% After FDA Approval of Continuous Glucose Monitoring System
DJ
11:42aDexCom Secures US FDA Approval for Dexcom G7 Continuous Glucose Monitoring System
MT
08:46aDexcom G7 Receives Fda Clearance : The Most Accurate Continuous Glucose Monitoring System Cleared in the U.S.
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DexCom Shares Up 4% After FDA Approval of Continuous Glucose Monitoring System

12/08/2022 | 01:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Kathryn Hardison


Shares of DexCom Inc. increased 4.3% to $122.99 on Thursday following clearance from the Food and Drug Administration for its next-generation continuous glucose monitoring system.

The shares reached an intraday high of $125.55, a level last seen April 21 when they traded at $125.95, according to FactSet. The shares are 8.4% lower for the year.

DexCom said the FDA cleared its G7 continuous glucose monitoring system for people aged two years and older with all types of diabetes. The system is wearable and doesn't require fingersticks or scanning, the company said.

Chief Executive Kevin Sayer said the system will become commercially available in the coming months.


Write to Kathryn Hardison at kathryn.hardison@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-08-22 1329ET

All news about DEXCOM, INC.
01:30pDexCom Shares Up 4% After FDA Approval of Continuous Glucose Monitoring System
DJ
11:42aDexCom Secures US FDA Approval for Dexcom G7 Continuous Glucose Monitoring System
MT
08:46aDexcom G7 Receives Fda Clearance : The Most Accurate Continuous Glucose Monitoring System ..
BU
11/30Transcript : DexCom, Inc. Presents at Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Co..
CI
11/22Dexcom Announces Upcoming Conference Presentation
BU
11/14Dexcom Invites the Diabetes Community to #seediabetes This November and Share Their Dia..
BU
11/07Capitalgainsreport Sector Spotlight : Wearable Health (DXCM, WHSI, IRTC, BTCY)
AQ
11/01Dexcom Partners With Warriors and Nonprofits to Artfully Advocate for Access to Diabete..
BU
10/28Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Picking Up Late Strength on Friday
MT
10/28Sector Update: Health Care
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DEXCOM, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 904 M - -
Net income 2022 362 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 011 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 131x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 45 544 M 45 544 M -
EV / Sales 2022 16,0x
EV / Sales 2023 13,4x
Nbr of Employees 6 300
Free-Float 97,8%
Chart DEXCOM, INC.
Duration : Period :
DexCom, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEXCOM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 117,91 $
Average target price 121,12 $
Spread / Average Target 2,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin Ronald Sayer Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jereme M Sylvain Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Finance
Andrew K. Balo EVP-Global Medical Affairs, Access & Evidence
Donald M. Abbey Executive VP-IT, Quality & Regulatory Affairs
Shelly R. Selvaraj Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEXCOM, INC.-12.97%45 544
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-25.53%182 744
MEDTRONIC PLC-25.49%102 304
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY0.29%69 846
HOYA CORPORATION-21.30%35 092
AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORPORATION28.14%35 024