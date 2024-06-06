William Blair
Growth Stock Conference
June 2024
2
A global crisis that remains uncontrolled
Diabetes diagnosis and cost
Adults (aged 20-79) with diabetes globally1
783m
in 2045E
537m
People diagnosed with diabetes have ~2.6x higher expenses than those without2
463m
in 2019
151m
in 2000
in 2021
More than 1 in 4 US health care
dollars are spent on people with diabetes2
- IDF Atlas, 10th edition (2021).
- 2022 ADA Economic Costs of Diabetes in the US. US annual healthcare cost per person with diabetes was ~$20K in 2022.
3
Intermittent glucose monitoring
is not enough for diabetes management…
Glucose (mg/dl)
340
SMBG*
320
300
280
260
240
220
200
180
160
140
120
100Target Glucose Range
80
60
40
20
0
0
2
4
6
8
10
12
14
16
18
20
22
24
Time (hours)
*As compared to Self Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)
4
…and CGM has
Glucose (mg/dl)
340
320
300
280
260
240
220
APPROXIMATELY 17 HOURS ABOVE TARGET RANGE, INCLUDING ~6 HOURS IN SEVERE HYPERGLYCEMIA (>250 mg/dl)
become standard
of care1 for all stages of insulin-use
200
AVG GLUCOSE:
180
185 mg/dl
160
140
Target
120
100
Glucose Range
80
60
40
20
0
0
2
4
6
8
10
12
14
16
18
20
22
24
Time (hours)
*As compared to Self Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG). Illustrative example drawn from a pilot program involving Dexcom CGM use in Type 2 NIIT. 1. As defined by ADA Standards of Care in Diabetes - 2024.
5
We can do more
6
Pioneering the CGM industry
First hypo alert setting to increase user safety
First approval of dedicated app to share glucose data with a caregiver
First to deliver single-digitMARD accuracy levels
First approval to send glucose data directly to smartphone First to enable users to monitor glucose levels on Apple Watch First approval to replace fingersticks in treatment decisions
First integrated CGM (iCGM) device, enabling integration with Automated Insulin Delivery (AID) systems
First clearance of real-timeAPIs, expanding connectivity leadership First CGM to connect directly to Apple Watch
First CGM in the US cleared for use without a prescription
*Image shown does not include required overpatch. Please be sure to follow instructions for using the overpatch.
7
OUR MISSION
Empowering people to take control of health
*Image shown does not include required overpatch. Please be sure to follow instructions for using the overpatch.
2023 performance
Strong revenue growth
2023 revenue of $3.62 billion, representing growth of greater
than 24%
Grew the active Dexcom base by ~35% during 2023. Serving approximately 2.3 million customers globally as of the end of FY23
Margin expansion
Approximately 400 basis points of operating expense leverage
Expanded access
Clinical evidence and product portfolio drove significantly greater access to Dexcom CGM
Scaled capacity
Initiated commercial production at new flagship manufacturing site in Malaysia, which will support years of growth
9
2024 outlook
FY24 guidance as of April 25, 2024
Revenue of
$4.20 − 4.35 billion
~17 - 21% Organic Growth1
Non-GAAP
Non-GAAP
Adjusted
gross margin
operating margin
EBITDA margin
~63 − 64%
~20%
~29%
Objectives & considerations
- Ongoing conversion of G6 to G7 within customer base
- Extending momentum of 2023 launch in type 2 basal and non-insulinhypo populations
- Expansion of Dexcom ONE into new geographies
- Transition to G7 form factor underway
- Summer 2024 launch of Stelo, our 15 day non-insulin product with modest contribution included in 2024 guidance
- Expected to launch as cash-pay while we build evidence for reimbursement
- Strong year-over-year operating expense leverage
We built momentum in 2023 and are
extending our addressable market with tailored solutions in 2024
1. Excludes divestiture of certain non-CGM assets that accounted for approximately $30 million of revenue in fiscal year 2023. 2024 organic growth expectation calculated excluding that contribution from the 2023 base.
10
