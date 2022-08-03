Log in
Dexcom Announces Upcoming Conference Presentation
BU
08/02DexCom, Inc. Announces One Real-Time Continuous Glucose Monitoring (rt-CGM) System Available on Prescription in the UK
CI
08/01Dexcom ONE real-time Continuous Glucose Monitoring (rt-CGM) System available on prescription in the UK, improving access to rt-CGM for people with diabetes
BU
Dexcom Announces Upcoming Conference Presentation

08/03/2022 | 04:26pm EDT
DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) today announced that Jereme Sylvain, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present an update on the company at the Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 10:30am (EST).

Links to the webcasts will be available on the Dexcom Investor Relations website at investors.dexcom.com and will be archived there for future reference.

About DexCom, Inc.

DexCom, Inc. empowers people to take control of diabetes through innovative continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) products. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Dexcom has emerged as a leader of diabetes care technology. By listening to the needs of patients, caregivers, and clinicians, Dexcom simplifies and improves diabetes management around the world.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 892 M - -
Net income 2022 371 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 021 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 94,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 34 665 M 34 665 M -
EV / Sales 2022 12,3x
EV / Sales 2023 10,1x
Nbr of Employees 6 300
Free-Float 99,5%
Managers and Directors
Kevin Ronald Sayer Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jereme M Sylvain Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Finance
Andrew K. Balo EVP-Global Medical Affairs, Access & Evidence
Jacob S. Leach Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Donald M. Abbey Executive VP-IT, Quality & Regulatory Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEXCOM, INC.-34.22%34 665
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-22.81%190 222
MEDTRONIC PLC-9.90%123 849
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-1.12%69 276
HOYA CORPORATION-21.71%36 615
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH-20.00%36 271