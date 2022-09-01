Log in
    DXCM   US2521311074

DEXCOM, INC.

(DXCM)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-01 pm EDT
83.08 USD   +1.06%
Dexcom Announces Upcoming Conference Presentations
BU
08/31DexCom Names Jake Leach COO
MT
08/31DEXCOM INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
Dexcom Announces Upcoming Conference Presentations

09/01/2022 | 04:19pm EDT
DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) today announced that Jereme Sylvain, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present an update on the company at the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Wells Fargo 2022 Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 2:35pm (EST).
  • Baird 2022 Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 8:30am (EST).

Links to the webcasts will be available on the Dexcom Investor Relations website at investors.dexcom.com and will be archived there for future reference.

About DexCom, Inc.

DexCom, Inc. empowers people to take control of diabetes through innovative continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) products. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Dexcom has emerged as a leader of diabetes care technology. By listening to the needs of patients, caregivers, and clinicians, Dexcom simplifies and improves diabetes management around the world.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 892 M - -
Net income 2022 371 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 021 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 87,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 32 274 M 32 274 M -
EV / Sales 2022 11,5x
EV / Sales 2023 9,43x
Nbr of Employees 6 300
Free-Float 99,5%
Managers and Directors
Kevin Ronald Sayer Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jereme M Sylvain Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Finance
Andrew K. Balo EVP-Global Medical Affairs, Access & Evidence
Jacob S. Leach Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Donald M. Abbey Executive VP-IT, Quality & Regulatory Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEXCOM, INC.-38.76%32 274
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-27.06%179 763
MEDTRONIC PLC-15.01%116 906
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY2.71%71 989
HOYA CORPORATION-16.72%37 058
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH-24.19%33 950