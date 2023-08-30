DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) today announced that management will present an update on the company at the following upcoming investor conferences:

Jereme Sylvain, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present on behalf of the company at the 2023 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 3:45pm (EDT).

Sean Christensen, Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations, will present on behalf of the company at the Baird 2023 Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 9:40am (EDT).

Links to the webcast will be available on the Dexcom Investor Relations website at investors.dexcom.com and will be archived there for future reference.

About DexCom, Inc.

DexCom, Inc. empowers people to take real-time control of health through innovative continuous glucose monitoring systems. Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., and with operations across Europe and select parts of Asia/Oceania, Dexcom has emerged as a leader of diabetes care technology. By listening to the needs of users, caregivers, and providers, Dexcom works to simplify and improve diabetes management around the world. For more information on Dexcom, visit www.dexcom.com.

