Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. DexCom, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DXCM   US2521311074

DEXCOM, INC.

(DXCM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dexcom : Announces Upcoming Virtual Conference Presentations

09/02/2021 | 08:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) today announced that management will present an update on Dexcom at the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:

  • Jereme Sylvain, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present on behalf of the company at the Wells Fargo 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 2:00pm (EST).
  • Quentin Blackford, Chief Operating Officer, will present on behalf of the company at the Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Healthcare Conference on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 2:00pm (EST).

Links to the webcasts will be available on the Dexcom Investor Relations website at investors.dexcom.com/ and will be archived there for future reference.

About DexCom, Inc.

DexCom, Inc. empowers people to take control of diabetes through innovative continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) products. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Dexcom has emerged as a leader of diabetes care technology. By listening to the needs of patients, caregivers, and clinicians, Dexcom simplifies and improves diabetes management around the world.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about DEXCOM, INC.
08:46aDEXCOM : Announces Upcoming Virtual Conference Presentations
BU
08/05DEXCOM : Insider Sale at Dexcom (DXCM) Continues Selling Trend
MT
08/04INSIDER TRENDS : Dexcom Insider Continues 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
08/03DEXCOM : DXCM) sees Significant Insider Selling Continuing
MT
08/03CORRECTION : Close Update: US Stocks Retreat as Amazon Drops on Q3 Guidance; PCE..
MT
08/02INSIDER TRENDS : Dexcom Insider Continues 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
08/02DEXCOM : Morgan Stanley Adjusts DexCom's Price Target to $510 from $410, Keeps E..
MT
07/30US Stocks Retreat as Amazon Drops on Third-Quarter Guidance; PCE Inflation La..
MT
07/30CLOSE UPDATE : US Stocks Retreat as Amazon Drops on Q3 Guidance; PCE Inflation L..
MT
07/30Amazon, Pinterest fall; Charter, DexCom rise
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DEXCOM, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 399 M - -
Net income 2021 233 M - -
Net cash 2021 564 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 232x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 52 720 M 52 720 M -
EV / Sales 2021 21,7x
EV / Sales 2022 17,8x
Nbr of Employees 5 500
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart DEXCOM, INC.
Duration : Period :
DexCom, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEXCOM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 544,92 $
Average target price 506,52 $
Spread / Average Target -7,05%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin Ronald Sayer Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jereme M Sylvain SVP-Finance, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Andrew K. Balo EVP-Clinical Affairs, Regulatory Strategy
Jacob S. Leach Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Shelly R. Selvaraj Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEXCOM, INC.47.39%52 720
ABBOTT LABORATORIES16.36%225 857
MEDTRONIC PLC14.54%180 415
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY0.90%72 507
HOYA CORPORATION26.73%60 623
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH80.01%57 273