    DXCM   US2521311074

DEXCOM, INC.

(DXCM)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 02/11 04:00:01 pm
420.56 USD   -4.91%
Dexcom Announces Upcoming Virtual Conference Presentations
BU
02/11DEXCOM : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/11SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Tumble Friday Afternoon
MT
Dexcom Announces Upcoming Virtual Conference Presentations

02/14/2022 | 08:46am EST
DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) today announced that management will present an update on the company at the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:

  • Brice Bobzien, Vice President, Finance will present on behalf of the company at the SVB Leerink 11th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 5:00pm (EST).
  • Jereme Sylvain, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will present on behalf of the company at the Citi 2022 Healthcare Services, Medtech, Tools and HCIT Virtual Conference on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 10:15am (EST).

Links to the webcasts will be available on the Dexcom Investor Relations website at investors.dexcom.com/ and will be archived there for future reference.

About DexCom, Inc.

DexCom, Inc. empowers people to take control of diabetes through innovative continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) products. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Dexcom has emerged as a leader of diabetes care technology. By listening to the needs of patients, caregivers, and clinicians, Dexcom simplifies and improves diabetes management around the world.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 449 M - -
Net income 2021 247 M - -
Net Debt 2021 136 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 170x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 40 794 M 40 794 M -
EV / Sales 2021 16,7x
EV / Sales 2022 14,0x
Nbr of Employees 5 500
Free-Float 98,6%
Managers and Directors
Kevin Ronald Sayer Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jereme M Sylvain SVP-Finance, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Andrew K. Balo EVP-Clinical Affairs, Regulatory Strategy
Jacob S. Leach Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Shelly R. Selvaraj Senior Vice President-Information Technology
