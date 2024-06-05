Diabetes management goes hands-free as Dexcom G7 now connects directly to Apple Watch* in the U.S., giving users confidence even when their iPhone isn’t with them† As the first and only CGM system that connects directly to Apple Watch,* Dexcom G7 gives users the freedom and convenience of real-time glucose readings on their wrist Direct to Apple Watch is now available to Dexcom G7 users in the United States, United Kingdom and Ireland, with additional markets launching later this month

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM), the global leader in real-time continuous glucose monitoring for people with diabetes, announced today that the Dexcom G7 Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System now connects directly to Apple Watch* in the United States. Dexcom G7 is the first and only CGM available with Direct to Apple Watch, offering users the freedom and convenience of real-time glucose readings on their wrist even when their iPhone isn’t with them.†

“At Dexcom, our users are at the heart of everything we do. Direct to Apple Watch has been one of our most requested features and we’re thrilled to roll it out to Dexcom G7 users in the U.S. and around the world,” said Jake Leach, executive vice president and chief operating officer at Dexcom. “We’ve long believed that people with diabetes should be able to view their CGM data where and how they choose. Direct to Apple Watch is a testament to that, allowing people with diabetes flexibility and choice in how they manage their health.”

Using its own dedicated Bluetooth connection, Dexcom G7 sends glucose information and personalized alerts right to a user’s Apple Watch, allowing them to go for a run, enjoy a dinner out, and feel confident leaving their iPhone behind.† Dexcom G7 is the only CGM system that can display glucose on multiple devices simultaneously and independently, including on a smartphone, smart watch, receiver or connected automated insulin delivery system.‡

In addition to the benefits of using Direct to Apple Watch with Dexcom G7, people with diabetes can track other key health metrics that can impact glucose levels using Apple’s Activity, Cycle Tracking, Sleep, and other health features on Apple Watch, iPhone and iPad. All of this data is stored securely in the Health app, where it can be viewed alongside Dexcom G7 data users choose to store in the Health app so all of their diabetes health information is accessible in one place. Apple products are built with strong privacy protections and users have control over their data in the Health app.

"Having used Direct to Apple Watch with Dexcom G7 for the last few months, being able to glance at my wrist and see my glucose levels in real-time has been a game changer," said Dexcom Warrior Beth McDaniel of Northern Ireland. "For the first time since being diagnosed, I can leave my phone at home without worrying and enjoy my daily activities with the confidence that I have the information I need to help keep my diabetes under control."

Direct to Apple Watch is now available to Dexcom G7 users in the United States, United Kingdom and Ireland, with additional markets launching later this month. To use Direct to Apple Watch, users must have the Dexcom G7 app version 2.1, Apple Watch Series 6 or later running watchOS 10 or later, and an iPhone running iOS 17 or later. To learn more about Direct to Apple Watch and see a list of compatible devices, visit www.Dexcom.com/G7.

About DexCom, Inc.

DexCom, Inc. empowers people to take real-time control of health through innovative continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems. Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., and with operations across Europe and select parts of Asia/Oceania, Dexcom has emerged as a leader of diabetes care technology. By listening to the needs of users, caregivers, and providers, Dexcom works to simplify and improve diabetes management around the world. For more information about Dexcom CGM, visit www.dexcom.com.

*Smart device sold separately. To view a list of compatible devices, visit dexcom.com/compatibility. †Compatible smartphone is required to pair a new Dexcom G7 sensor with a compatible Apple Watch. To use Share/Follow the smartphone must be within 20 feet of the Dexcom G7. ‡To learn more about insulin pump integrations and compatibility with Dexcom CGM Systems, visit dexcom.com/integrate.

