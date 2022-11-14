Advanced search
    DXCM   US2521311074

DEXCOM, INC.

(DXCM)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-11 pm EST
115.96 USD   -3.24%
Dexcom Invites the Diabetes Community to #seediabetes This November and Share Their Diabetes Story With Custom Continuous Glucose Monitor (CGM) Patches
BU
11/07Capitalgainsreport Sector Spotlight : Wearable Health (DXCM, WHSI, IRTC, BTCY)
AQ
11/01Dexcom Partners With Warriors and Nonprofits to Artfully Advocate for Access to Diabetes Care
BU
Dexcom Invites the Diabetes Community to #seediabetes This November and Share Their Diabetes Story With Custom Continuous Glucose Monitor (CGM) Patches

11/14/2022 | 04:01am EST
  • Dexcom Warriors Henry Slade, Roxy Horner, Sheku Kanneh-Mason and Eoin Costelloe unveil their custom Dexcom continuous glucose monitor (CGM) patches to tell their ‘Diabetes Story’
  • On World Diabetes Day and throughout the month of November, people with diabetes and their support systems are banding together around the globe to help the diabetes community feel more seen and heard
  • Join the conversation with #SeeDiabetes and visit UK.SeeDiabetes.com to design your own custom patch

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM), a global leader in real-time continuous glucose monitoring, its global partners and Dexcom Warriors will once again help the world #SeeDiabetes and empower members of the diabetes community to express their unique journey with diabetes in an accessible way – by creating custom Dexcom CGM patches via the newly launched design site that illustrate just how unique each person’s diabetes story is.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005152/en/

Dexcom Celebrity Patch Designs (Graphic: Business Wire)

Dexcom Celebrity Patch Designs (Graphic: Business Wire)

To kick off the activities in the UK and Ireland, four of Dexcom’s local Celebrity Warriors have been busy designing their own custom Dexcom CGM patches, showcasing their personal stories to help people with diabetes feel seen and heard wherever they live—including celloist Sheku Kanneh-Mason (diagnosed aged 12), England Rugby player Henry Slade (diagnosed aged 18), fitness influencer Eoin Costelloe (diagnosed aged 19) and model Roxy Horner (diagnosed aged 30). These patches will illustrate what it means to them to #SeeDiabetes and encourage others to take part.

Henry Slade, professional Rugby player and Dexcom Warrior: “Raising awareness of diabetes has always been important to me. I had great role models growing up, especially watching my dad successfully manage his diabetes while continuing to play sport, and I’ve learned there’s nothing you can’t do. The patch I’ve designed is a testament to this, celebrating my achievements with Exeter and the impact Dexcom CGM has had on my diabetes journey.”

To get involved in the conversation and help people with diabetes feel seen and heard, Dexcom is asking those with diabetes, their family and friends to visit UK.SeeDiabetes.com to design their own custom patch, illustrating their personal Diabetes Story and sharing pictures on social media using the hashtag #SeeDiabetes. Dexcom will also be giving away patches to the first 500 designs in the UK and Ireland, while supplies last.

Ben Byrne, Country Director UK & Ireland: “We know from our Warrior community that diabetes can sometimes feel invisible, made even more apparent by a lack of understanding from those outside the diabetes community. So on World Diabetes Day, we are showcasing all of the amazing diabetes stories to help as many people feel seen and heard.”

About DexCom, Inc.

DexCom, Inc. empowers people to take real-time control of diabetes through innovative continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems. Headquartered in San Diego, California, and with operations across Europe and select parts of Asia/Oceania, Dexcom has emerged as a leader of diabetes care technology. By listening to the needs of users, caregivers, and providers, Dexcom simplifies and improves diabetes management around the world. For more information about Dexcom CGM, visit www.dexcom.com/en-GB.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 905 M - -
Net income 2022 362 M - -
Net Debt 2022 646 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 129x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 44 790 M 44 790 M -
EV / Sales 2022 15,6x
EV / Sales 2023 13,1x
Nbr of Employees 6 300
Free-Float 97,8%
Managers and Directors
Kevin Ronald Sayer Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jereme M Sylvain Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Finance
Andrew K. Balo EVP-Global Medical Affairs, Access & Evidence
Donald M. Abbey Executive VP-IT, Quality & Regulatory Affairs
Shelly R. Selvaraj Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEXCOM, INC.-13.62%44 790
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-26.04%181 489
MEDTRONIC PLC-19.24%111 051
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-7.36%64 930
HOYA CORPORATION-13.85%37 746
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH-26.66%33 683