Dexcom : Issues Statement on Pending Semiconductor Legislation

DexCom, Inc. today issued the following statement in support of the CHIPS Act:

"Dexcom encourages Congress to swiftly pass the CHIPS Act - a legislative initiative that will incentivize, retain, and grow semiconductor manufacturing capacity and innovation in the U.S.," said Kevin Sayer, chairman, president & CEO of Dexcom. "While Dexcom is not facing a chip shortage at this time, it is important for Congress to help expand semiconductor manufacturing in the U.S. to increase long-term supply and ensure chip availability well into the future. Semiconductor technology enables our continuous glucose monitoring systems, helping the lives of more than a million people with diabetes around the world who depend on Dexcom CGM every day."