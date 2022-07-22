Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. DexCom, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DXCM   US2521311074

DEXCOM, INC.

(DXCM)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-22 pm EDT
83.78 USD   -0.25%
07/22DEXCOM : Issues Statement on Pending Semiconductor Legislation
PU
07/18IRhythm Technologies Reaffirms 2022 Revenue Outlook, Names New Commercial Chief
MT
07/15Bernstein Initiates Coverage on DexCom With Outperform Rating, $105 Price Target
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dexcom : Issues Statement on Pending Semiconductor Legislation

07/22/2022 | 07:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DexCom, Inc. today issued the following statement in support of the CHIPS Act:

"Dexcom encourages Congress to swiftly pass the CHIPS Act - a legislative initiative that will incentivize, retain, and grow semiconductor manufacturing capacity and innovation in the U.S.," said Kevin Sayer, chairman, president & CEO of Dexcom. "While Dexcom is not facing a chip shortage at this time, it is important for Congress to help expand semiconductor manufacturing in the U.S. to increase long-term supply and ensure chip availability well into the future. Semiconductor technology enables our continuous glucose monitoring systems, helping the lives of more than a million people with diabetes around the world who depend on Dexcom CGM every day."

Disclaimer

DexCom Inc. published this content on 22 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2022 23:33:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DEXCOM, INC.
07/22DEXCOM : Issues Statement on Pending Semiconductor Legislation
PU
07/18IRhythm Technologies Reaffirms 2022 Revenue Outlook, Names New Commercial Chief
MT
07/15Bernstein Initiates Coverage on DexCom With Outperform Rating, $105 Price Target
MT
07/08DEXCOM INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
07/08DexCom, Inc. Announces Resignation of Chad M. Patterson as Executive Vice President, Gl..
CI
07/07Zillion Partners with Dexcom to Integrate Continuous Glucose Monitoring Data with its R..
CI
06/30DEXCOM SCHEDULES SECOND QUARTER 2022 : 30 p.m. Eastern Time.
BU
06/24BTIG Adjusts DexCom's Price Target to $105 From Post-Split $135, Reiterates Buy Rating
MT
06/13Come Chill at Dexcom's ‘No Pricks Parlour' With Ed Gamble for Diabetes Awareness ..
BU
06/13DEXCOM, INC. : SPLIT: 4 of 1
FA
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DEXCOM, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 926 M - -
Net income 2022 389 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 027 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 85,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 32 884 M 32 884 M -
EV / Sales 2022 11,6x
EV / Sales 2023 9,52x
Nbr of Employees 6 300
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart DEXCOM, INC.
Duration : Period :
DexCom, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEXCOM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 83,78 $
Average target price 118,41 $
Spread / Average Target 41,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin Ronald Sayer Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jereme M Sylvain Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Finance
Andrew K. Balo EVP-Global Medical Affairs, Access & Evidence
Jacob S. Leach Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Donald M. Abbey Executive VP-IT, Quality & Regulatory Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEXCOM, INC.-37.43%32 966
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-21.35%193 812
MEDTRONIC PLC-12.75%119 929
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-1.48%68 723
HOYA CORPORATION-22.47%34 629
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH-21.99%34 557