    DXCM   US2521311074

DEXCOM, INC.

(DXCM)
Dexcom : CGM Plays Starring Role at 81st Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association

06/25/2021 | 08:46am EDT
  • Conference programming reaffirms Dexcom CGM as central to improved diabetes management
  • Showcases benefits of Dexcom CGM for broader populations beyond those on mealtime insulin
  • Demonstrates the impact of Dexcom real-time CGM for inpatient monitoring

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM), the global leader in real-time continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) for people with diabetes, announced today featured research and data presentations that will headline the 81st Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association (ADA) virtual conference held June 25-29, 2021.

“Year over year it is remarkable to see the growing body of research and data that continues to show CGM is central to optimal diabetes management, regardless of how a person administers insulin,” said Jake Leach, chief technology officer at Dexcom. “In addition, we are now seeing more and more evidence of the benefits of CGM for broader populations, including people with Type 2 diabetes who are not using insulin, inpatient care, and even for general health and wellness.”

Key posters and research presented at ADA include:

Dexcom CGM Driven Outcomes:

  • Poster 69-LB, “Nonadjunctive Continuous Glucose Monitoring to Control Hypoglycemia (COACH)” (Stayce Beck)
  • Poster 76-LB, “Baseline A1C Values and Magnitude of A1C Reductions during Nonadjunctive Continuous Glucose Monitoring Use in the COACH Study” (Stayce Beck)

Dexcom Feature Engagement and Performance:

  • Poster 601-P, “Time-in-Range Is Impacted More by High Threshold Alerts than by Screen View Frequency for Users of a Real-Time CGM System” (Robert Dowd)
  • Poster 622-P, “Frequent Engagement with Retrospective Real-Time CGM Data Is Associated with Improved Glycemic Control” (Joost van der Linden)
  • Poster 70-LB, “Continuous Glucose Monitoring Data Sharing in Older Adults with Type 1 Diabetes and Their Care Partners” (Nancy A. Allen)

Type 2 Diabetes Health Outcomes, Economic Outcomes and Market Access:

  • Presentation: Breaking the Glass Ceiling With New Clinical Approaches for rtCGM. Moderated by Guillermo Umpierrez, MD on Saturday, June 26, 2021, 12:30 – 1:45 p.m. ET. Speakers include: Richard Bergenstal, MD; Nicole Ehrhardt, MD; Thomas Martens, MD
  • Presentation: Clinical Evidence and Practical Applications Implementing Real-Time Continuous Glucose Monitoring (rt-CGM) in Adults With Type 2 Diabetes (T2D). Moderated by Christine Pospisil RD, LD, CDCES, Monday, June 28, 2021, 1-2 p.m. ET. Speakers include: Thomas Blevins, MD, ENCU, FACE, FNLA, Thomas Grace, MD, Kristyn Milburn, MSN, NP-C, BC-ADM, CDCES.
  • Poster 66-LB: “Real-Time Continuous Glucose Monitor (RTCGM) Use Associated with Decreased Diabetes Medical Costs for Patients with Type 2 Diabetes (T2D)” (Greg Norman)
  • Poster 77-LB, “A Retrospective Analysis of the Association between HbA1c and Continuous Glucose Monitor Use for U.S. Patients with Type 2 Diabetes” (Greg Norman)
  • Poster 597-P, “Long-Term A1C Outcomes with and without Intermittent CGM Use in Adults with T2D Participating in the Onduo Program” (Jennifer E. Layne)
  • Poster 600-P, “Real-Time CGM Coverage Eligibility Should Include Type 2 Diabetes Patients Treated with Less-Intensive Therapy” (Thomas Grace)

Patient Monitoring:

  • Presentation: Breaking the Glass Ceiling With New Clinical Approaches for rtCGM. Moderated by Guillermo Umpierrez, MD on Saturday, June 26, 2021, 12:30 – 1:45 p.m. ET. Speakers include: Richard Bergenstal, MD; Nicole Ehrhardt, MD; Thomas Martens, MD
  • Poster 613-P, “Performance Evaluation of Dexcom G6 Continuous Glucose Monitoring and Capillary Blood Glucose after Hospital Discharge in Patients with Diabetes” (Rodolfo J. Galindo)
  • Poster 619-P, “Comparison of Dexcom G6 Continuous Glucose Monitoring and Point-of-Care Blood Glucose Testing in Hospitalized Patients with Diabetes” (Georgia M. Davis)

Health and Wellness:

  • Oral 154-OR: “People Who Get More Hours of Sleep Have Lower Mean Glucose: Analysis of Continuous Glucose Monitoring and Fitbit Data in a Free-Living Population without Diabetes” (Margaret Crawford) (Sunday, June 27, 2021 from 9:45 AM to 10:00 AM)

In addition, there are more than a dozen ADA posters and presentations highlighting the health outcomes and quality of life improvements for automated insulin delivery systems that integrate with Dexcom CGM.

For more information about the 81st Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association and to register to virtually attend the conference, visit professional.diabetes.org/scientific-sessions.

About DexCom, Inc.

DexCom, Inc., headquartered in San Diego, CA, is dedicated to helping people better manage their diabetes by developing and marketing continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) products and tools for adult and pediatric patients. With exceptional performance, patient comfort and lifestyle flexibility at the heart of its technology, users have consistently ranked DexCom highest in customer satisfaction and loyalty. For more information, visit www.dexcom.com.


© Business Wire 2021
