Health Rounds: Artificial pancreas closer for type 2 diabetes

(Health Rounds is published on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Think
your friend or colleague should know about us? Forward this
newsletter to them. They can also subscribe here.)
Jan 12 - Hello Health Rounds Readers! Several artificial
pancreas systems are on the market for people with type 1
diabetes, but the technology has not yet been calibrated for
those with type 2 diabetes who eventually need insulin
injections to control their blood sugar. This week, a report of
a small UK trial suggests that artificial pancreas systems that
improve blood sugar control in this larger population are coming
closer to reality.
In other news: pretreating some colon cancers with
immunotherapy drugs before surgery may yield significantly
better outcomes. And U.S. regulations for approving updated
medical devices need improvement, two studies suggest.
Artificial pancreas for type 2 diabetes works in small trial
An artificial pancreas to help control blood sugar for
people with type 2 diabetes who require insulin is coming closer
to reality, researchers reported on Wednesday in Nature
Medicine.
In a preliminary trial, 26 patients who used the artificial
pancreas saw the amount of time spent with appropriate glucose
levels double compared to when they managed their insulin doses
on their own.
The artificial pancreas is a fully closed loop system, which
means that unlike devices for people with type 1 diabetes, it
does not require inputting information about meals and exercise.
Instead, it employs an algorithm that predicts patients' insulin
requirements. While most of the hundreds of millions of people
with type 2 diabetes manage it with diet changes and oral
medicines, if not well controlled the disease can progress until
insulin becomes necessary.
The experimental system uses an off-the-shelf glucose
monitor from Dexcom Inc, an insulin pump from SOOIL
Development Co, and an app developed at University of Cambridge,
UK.
Participants used the new device for eight weeks. During a
second 8-week period without it, they performed their usual
fingertip pricks and gave themselves injections.
On average, with the artificial pancreas glucose levels were
in the target range 66% of the time and too high 33% of the
time. With usual self-care, glucose levels stayed in range only
32% of the time and were elevated 67% of the time.
There were no episodes of dangerously low blood sugar using
the system.
The researchers are now planning a larger, longer study and
have submitted the system for regulatory approval.
About 90% to 95% of people with diabetes have type 2, which
has been linked with obesity. Although it most often develops
after age 45, the illness is increasingly occurring in children
and young adults.
New approach to colorectal cancers shows 'great promise'
For some patients with early- or mid-stage colorectal cancer
(CRC), getting treated first with an immunotherapy drug instead
of going straight to surgery might improve the odds of cure and,
in some cases, may help them avoid surgery altogether, a study
from China suggests.
Some 15% of CRCs contain cells with genetic mutations that
contribute to mistakes when the cells divide. Doctors already
know that a class of immunotherapy drugs called PD-1 inhibitors,
such as Merck and Co's Keytruda and Opdivo from Bristol
Myers Squibb, are helpful when tumors with these so
called mismatch repair deficient (dMMR) cells have become
inoperable.
The new study, published on Wednesday in the Journal of the
National Comprehensive Cancer Network, found immunotherapy
appears to be even more effective when tumors are at
less-advanced stages.
Researchers reviewed data from 2017-2021 on 73 CRC patients
scheduled for surgery who received PD-1 inhibitors beforehand.
Most had tumors that had begun to invade other nearby tissues.
In 17 patients (23.3%), tumors disappeared completely after
treatment and did not return. These patients did not require
surgery. In 45 patients (61.6%) whose tumors shrank after
immunotherapy, 40 later had surgery. All whose tumors
disappeared or were surgically removed were alive and free of
CRC two years later.
While data reviews are less reliable than formal randomized
trials, the researchers said pre-surgery immunotherapy shows
"great promise for becoming the new standard of care" for
operable CRCs with dMMR cells.
Updated medical devices need better approval process
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration allows medical device
manufacturers to market updated versions of their products with
little testing and without consideration of whether the earlier
version was safe, two studies suggest.
The FDA's so-called 510(k) pathway allows updated medical
devices to be commercialized without testing in clinical trials,
based on the fact that an earlier version had been approved -
even when the earlier approved version itself had not undergone
extensive testing or was known to have been recalled.
A study published on Tuesday in JAMA looked at 156 medical
devices cleared under the 510(k) pathway from 2017 through 2021
that were later subject to a "Class I" recall because of high
risk of serious side effects or death. Overall, 44.1% had been
authorized using earlier versions that had also been subject to
Class I recalls. The risk of a Class I recall was more than six
times higher for updated devices that got 510(k) approval based
on an earlier version that also had been recalled, compared with
similarly approved devices with recall-free histories, the
researchers reported.
In a separate study in the same issue of the journal, a
different team of researchers analyzed 35,176 medical devices
cleared by the FDA between 2003 and 2018 via the 510(k) pathway.
Updated devices submitted for approval based on earlier versions
with three or more ongoing recalls had a 9.31 percentage-point
increase in recall probability, the study found.
Both teams said better safeguards for the 510(k) pathway are
needed to ensure patient safety.
(Reporting by Nancy Lapid
Editing by Bill Berkrot)