The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against DexCom, Inc. (“DexCom” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DXCM). The investigation concerns whether DexCom, and/or certain of its officers have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

[Click here to learn more about the investigation]

On July 25, 2024, after the market closed, DexCom announced its second quarter 2024 financial results in a press release stating the Company’s “execution did not meet [its] high standards.” The Company also lowered its full year 2024 guidance, expecting between $4 billion and $4.05 billion revenue, due to “certain unique items impacting 2024 seasonality.” On this news, the price of DexCom shares declined by $39.70 per share, or approximately 37%, from $107.85 per share on July 24, 2024 to close at $65.72 on July 25, 2024.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired DexCom securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this CONTACT FORM, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240726231109/en/