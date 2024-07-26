Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of DexCom, Inc. (“DexCom” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DXCM) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On July 25, 2024, after the market closed, DexCom announced its second quarter 2024 financial results, including $1.004 billion revenue, in a press release stating the Company’s “execution did not meet [its] high standards.” The Company also lowered its full year 2024 guidance, expecting between $4 billion and $4.05 billion revenue, due to “certain unique items impacting 2024 seasonality.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $39.70, or 37%, during after hours trading on July 25, 2024.

