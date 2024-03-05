March 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has cleared the use of Dexcom's device making it the first continuous glucose monitor to be available over the counter, the health regulator said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
US FDA clears use of first over-the-counter continuous glucose monitor
DexCom Says Use of Automated Insulin Delivery System Reduces Hypoglycemia in Diabetes Patients
