DISCLOSURE ON TREASURY SHARES' PURCHASE

IN THE PERIOD 15 JULY 2024 - 19 JULY 2024

Milan, 22 July 2024

Dexelance S.p.A. (DEX.MI), diversified industrial group among the Italian leaders in design, lighting, and furniture (the "Company" or the "Group") - LEI code: 8156009C6B018FE67A34, informs to have purchased on Euronext Milan, in the period between 15 July 2024 and 19 July 2024, no. 3,974 ordinary shares (equal to 0.015% of the share capital) at the average unit price of EUR 9.9351 for a total amount equal to EUR 39,481.96.

Such transactions were carried out as part of the authorization to the purchase of treasury shares approved by the Shareholders' Meeting of 22 April 2024, carrying out the treasury shares' purchase program started on 14 May 2024 (already object of disclosure also pursuant to art.144 bis of the CONSOB Regulation 11971/99 and to art. 132 of D.Lgs. n. 58/98).

The purchases have been carried out through the authorized intermediary Equita SIM S.p.A. - LEI code 815600CF5C54AA9C0721.

Hereunder, the summary of the carried-out purchases, in the above indicated timeframe, of ordinary shares of Dexelance S.p.A., ISIN code IT0005543480, on a daily basis and in detail:

Date

Quantity

Average price

Countervalue

(Euro)

(Euro)

15/07/2024

2,050

9.9170

20,329.85

16/07/2024

723

9.8177

7,098.20

17/07/2024

401

9.9898

4,005.91

19/07/2024

800

10.0600

8,048.00

Following the transactions carried out so far, as at the date of 19 July 2024, Dexelance S.p.A. holds no. 107,395 treasury shares, equal to 0.399% of the share capital.

Dexelance S.p.A.

Corso Venezia, 29

+ 39 02 8397 5225

20121 Milano

info@dexelance.com

P. IVA/C.F. 09008930969

DEXELANCE S.P.A. (DEXELANCE)

Dexelance is one of the most important Italian groups opera ng in high-end design. The Group consists of numerous companies with complementary ac vi es that express precise iden es and speciﬁc excellence in the segments where they operate, united under a coherent strategic project to

create an integrated industrial group in the oﬀer of design, ligh

ng and high-end furniture: Gervasoni creates furnishing solu ons through its namesake

and the Very Wood brands; Meridiani specializes in the crea

on of reﬁned contemporary furniture; Davide Groppi creates and produces original and

highly recognizable ligh ng projects; Saba Italia creates and produces furniture with innova ve, high-end design; Flexaligh ng designs and produces ligh ng systems for interiors and exteriors; Axolight specializes in the design and produc on of made-in-Italy designer lamps; Gamma Arredamen is one of Italy's leaders in upholstered furniture of the highest quality leathers; Cubo Design produces top and premium kitchens and systems under the Binova and Miton Cucine brands; Turri is a historic brand of very high-end furniture with a prominent posi on in luxury furniture and hospitality projects; Cenacchi Interna onal and Modar are two established leaders in custom furniture for the luxury and fashion industries.

Detail of transactions

DATE

HOUR

PRICE

QUANTITY

15/07/2024

13:17:27

9,92

258

15/07/2024

13:17:30

9,94

191

15/07/2024

13:17:50

9,94

551

15/07/2024

15:59:56

9,9

500

15/07/2024

16:00:28

9,9

173

15/07/2024

16:00:28

9,9

327

15/07/2024

16:00:38

9,9

50

16/07/2024

09:10:50

9,7

14

16/07/2024

09:45:11

9,82

709

17/07/2024

10:45:13

9,96

200

17/07/2024

12:59:32

10,02

200

17/07/2024

17:35:21

9,92

1

19/07/2024

17:19:17

10,06

800

