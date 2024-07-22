DISCLOSURE ON TREASURY SHARES' PURCHASE
IN THE PERIOD 15 JULY 2024 - 19 JULY 2024
Milan, 22 July 2024
Dexelance S.p.A. (DEX.MI), diversified industrial group among the Italian leaders in design, lighting, and furniture (the "Company" or the "Group") - LEI code: 8156009C6B018FE67A34, informs to have purchased on Euronext Milan, in the period between 15 July 2024 and 19 July 2024, no. 3,974 ordinary shares (equal to 0.015% of the share capital) at the average unit price of EUR 9.9351 for a total amount equal to EUR 39,481.96.
Such transactions were carried out as part of the authorization to the purchase of treasury shares approved by the Shareholders' Meeting of 22 April 2024, carrying out the treasury shares' purchase program started on 14 May 2024 (already object of disclosure also pursuant to art.144 bis of the CONSOB Regulation 11971/99 and to art. 132 of D.Lgs. n. 58/98).
The purchases have been carried out through the authorized intermediary Equita SIM S.p.A. - LEI code 815600CF5C54AA9C0721.
Hereunder, the summary of the carried-out purchases, in the above indicated timeframe, of ordinary shares of Dexelance S.p.A., ISIN code IT0005543480, on a daily basis and in detail:
Date
Quantity
Average price
Countervalue
(Euro)
(Euro)
15/07/2024
2,050
9.9170
20,329.85
16/07/2024
723
9.8177
7,098.20
17/07/2024
401
9.9898
4,005.91
19/07/2024
800
10.0600
8,048.00
Following the transactions carried out so far, as at the date of 19 July 2024, Dexelance S.p.A. holds no. 107,395 treasury shares, equal to 0.399% of the share capital.
This press release is available on the company's website and conveyed via the 1Info SDIR system (www.1info.it).
DEXELANCE S.P.A. (DEXELANCE)
Dexelance is one of the most important Italian groups opera ng in high-end design. The Group consists of numerous companies with complementary ac vi es that express precise iden es and speciﬁc excellence in the segments where they operate, united under a coherent strategic project to
create an integrated industrial group in the oﬀer of design, ligh
ng and high-end furniture: Gervasoni creates furnishing solu ons through its namesake
and the Very Wood brands; Meridiani specializes in the crea
on of reﬁned contemporary furniture; Davide Groppi creates and produces original and
highly recognizable ligh ng projects; Saba Italia creates and produces furniture with innova ve, high-end design; Flexaligh ng designs and produces ligh ng systems for interiors and exteriors; Axolight specializes in the design and produc on of made-in-Italy designer lamps; Gamma Arredamen is one of Italy's leaders in upholstered furniture of the highest quality leathers; Cubo Design produces top and premium kitchens and systems under the Binova and Miton Cucine brands; Turri is a historic brand of very high-end furniture with a prominent posi on in luxury furniture and hospitality projects; Cenacchi Interna onal and Modar are two established leaders in custom furniture for the luxury and fashion industries.
ATTACHMENT
Detail of transactions
DATE
HOUR
PRICE
QUANTITY
15/07/2024
13:17:27
9,92
258
15/07/2024
13:17:30
9,94
191
15/07/2024
13:17:50
9,94
551
15/07/2024
15:59:56
9,9
500
15/07/2024
16:00:28
9,9
173
15/07/2024
16:00:28
9,9
327
15/07/2024
16:00:38
9,9
50
16/07/2024
09:10:50
9,7
14
16/07/2024
09:45:11
9,82
709
17/07/2024
10:45:13
9,96
200
17/07/2024
12:59:32
10,02
200
17/07/2024
17:35:21
9,92
1
19/07/2024
17:19:17
10,06
800
