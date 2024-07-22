DISCLOSURE ON TREASURY SHARES' PURCHASE

IN THE PERIOD 15 JULY 2024 - 19 JULY 2024

Milan, 22 July 2024

Dexelance S.p.A. (DEX.MI), diversified industrial group among the Italian leaders in design, lighting, and furniture (the "Company" or the "Group") - LEI code: 8156009C6B018FE67A34, informs to have purchased on Euronext Milan, in the period between 15 July 2024 and 19 July 2024, no. 3,974 ordinary shares (equal to 0.015% of the share capital) at the average unit price of EUR 9.9351 for a total amount equal to EUR 39,481.96.

Such transactions were carried out as part of the authorization to the purchase of treasury shares approved by the Shareholders' Meeting of 22 April 2024, carrying out the treasury shares' purchase program started on 14 May 2024 (already object of disclosure also pursuant to art.144 bis of the CONSOB Regulation 11971/99 and to art. 132 of D.Lgs. n. 58/98).

The purchases have been carried out through the authorized intermediary Equita SIM S.p.A. - LEI code 815600CF5C54AA9C0721.

Hereunder, the summary of the carried-out purchases, in the above indicated timeframe, of ordinary shares of Dexelance S.p.A., ISIN code IT0005543480, on a daily basis and in detail:

Date Quantity Average price Countervalue (Euro) (Euro) 15/07/2024 2,050 9.9170 20,329.85 16/07/2024 723 9.8177 7,098.20 17/07/2024 401 9.9898 4,005.91 19/07/2024 800 10.0600 8,048.00

Following the transactions carried out so far, as at the date of 19 July 2024, Dexelance S.p.A. holds no. 107,395 treasury shares, equal to 0.399% of the share capital.

This press release is available on the company's website and conveyed via the 1Info SDIR system (www.1info.it).