May 27, 2024 at 05:06 am EDT

(Alliance News) - Dexelance Spa announced on Monday the purchase of 5,663 ordinary shares in the period between May 20 and May 24, at an average unit price of EUR10.0382 for a total value of EUR56,815.62.

As a result of the transactions so far, Dexelance holds 90,916 treasury shares, representing 0.3 percent of the share capital.

Dexelance gives up 0.2 percent to EUR10.02 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

