July 01, 2024 at 10:54 am EDT

(Alliance News) - Dexelance Spa announced on Monday that between June 24 and June 28 it bought back 1,861 ordinary shares at an average unit price of EUR10.1855 for a total value of EUR18,955.25.

As a result of the transactions so far, Dexelance holds 97,225 treasury shares, or 0.4 percent of the share capital.

Dexelance gives up 1.0 percent to EUR10.30 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.