FY23Q1 Financial Results

July 31, 2023

Dexerials Corporation

Contents

  • FY23Q1 Financial Results Summary
  • FY23 Earnings Forecast
  • Initiatives Towards Sustainable Growth

Disclaimer with respect to earnings and other forecasts

The forward-looking statements including earnings forecasts contained in this document are based on information currently available to us and certain assumptions that we believe are reasonable. Accordingly, we can give no assurance that such statements will prove to be correct. Actual results may differ from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors.

Highlights

FY23Q1 Results

FY23 Forecast

Initiatives Towards Sustainable Growth

  • Sales and profit decreased year on year. However, the overall trend shows a bottoming out in FY22Q4. Sales and profit increased quarter on quarter.
  • Excluding the impact of FX fluctuation, results were as almost initially forecasted. Sales for Chinese smartphones rallied faster than expected, but sales for high-end smartphones were moved back due to delays in sensor module production.
  • The annual earnings forecast has not changed.
    (The assumed FX rate from Q2 onwards: 125 JPY/US$)
  • Shareholder return policy: returning profits to shareholders at a total payout ratio of 40% of consolidated profit attributable to owners of the parent company before goodwill amortization.
  • Launch of integrated company to lead growth in the photonics domain on around April 1, 2024
    • Aim to make the photonics domain the third pillar of the Group as a whole in the next Mid-Term Management Plan.
    • Accelerate the development of photonics solutions that combine DXPCʼs technology to control light and Kyoto Semiconductor's optical semiconductor technology.

FY23Q1 Market Trends in Major Final Products and of Dexerials (QoQ)

Q1 Results

Final products

Market Trend

Image

Trend of Dexerials (QoQ)

YoY

QoQ

Tablets

Sales for high-end products have bottomed

out.

Laptop PCs

Sales for high-end products have bottomed

out.

The recovery in Chinese smartphones

Smartphones

exceeded expectations, but sales of high-end

smartphones were down due to seasonal

reasons and delayed sensor module sales.

Sales were within the initial forecast range

Automotive

because of the slowdown in the Chinese

gasoline-powered vehicle market despite the

recovery of the Japanese and U.S. markets.

FY23Q1April 1, 2023 - June 30, 2023

Financial Results Summary

