Highlights
FY23Q1 Results
FY23 Forecast
Initiatives Towards Sustainable Growth
Sales and profit decreased year on year. However, the overall trend shows a bottoming out in FY22Q4. Sales and profit increased quarter on quarter.
Excluding the impact of FX fluctuation, results were as almost initially forecasted. Sales for Chinese smartphones rallied faster than expected, but sales for high-end smartphones were moved back due to delays in sensor module production.
The annual earnings forecast has not changed.
(The assumed FX rate from Q2 onwards: 125 JPY/US$)
Shareholder return policy: returning profits to shareholders at a total payout ratio of 40% of consolidated profit attributable to owners of the parent company before goodwill amortization.
Launch of integrated company to lead growth in the photonics domain on around April 1, 2024
Aim to make the photonics domain the third pillar of the Group as a whole in the next Mid-Term Management Plan.
Accelerate the development of photonics solutions that combine DXPCʼs technology to control light and Kyoto Semiconductor's optical semiconductor technology.
FY23Q1 Market Trends in Major Final Products and of Dexerials (QoQ)
Q1 Results
Final products
Market Trend
Image
Trend of Dexerials (QoQ)
YoY
QoQ
Tablets
Sales for high-end products have bottomed
out.
Laptop PCs
Sales for high-end products have bottomed
out.
The recovery in Chinese smartphones
Smartphones
exceeded expectations, but sales of high-end
smartphones were down due to seasonal
reasons and delayed sensor module sales.
Sales were within the initial forecast range
Automotive
because of the slowdown in the Chinese
gasoline-powered vehicle market despite the
recovery of the Japanese and U.S. markets.
FY23Q1（April 1, 2023 - June 30, 2023）
Financial Results Summary
