July 1, 2024 Company Name: Dexerials Corporation Security Code: 4980 Listing: Prime, Tokyo Stock Exchange Representative: Yoshihisa Shinya, Representative Director and President Contact: Shinji Tomita, General Manager, PR&IR Department, Business Management Division Phone: +81-285-39-7950

(Update of Previous Disclosure) Notice of Completion of Transfer of Specified Subsidiary

(Share Transfer) and Change of Trade Name and Representative Name

As announced in the timely disclosures on December 27, 2023 titled "Notice of Agreement with Restar Holdings Corporation on Discussions Aimed at Forming a Strategic Partnership and Changes in Specified Subsidiaries" and on February 5, 2024 titled "Notice of Change in Specified Subsidiaries (Share Transfer)," Dexerials Corporatio n (Headquarters: Shimotsuke-shi, Tochigi; Representative Director and President: Yoshihisa Shinya, hereinafter,"Dexerials" or the "Company") hereby announces that the transfer of shares of Dexerials Hong Kong Limited to Restar Corporation (Formerly Restar Holdings Corporation, hereinafter, "Restar") was completed today, and the company was excluded from our consolidated subsidiaries and specified subsidiaries and became an equity method affiliate.

Company also announces that Dexerials Hong Kong Limited will change its trade name to Restar Dexerials Hong Kong Limited as of today.

1. Outline of the specified subsidiary subject to the change Restar Dexerials Hong Kong Limited