Notice of Agreement with Restar Holdings Corporation on Discussions

Aimed at Forming a Strategic Partnership and Changes in Specified Subsidiaries

Dexerials Corporation (Headquarters: Shimotsuke-shi, Tochigi; Representative Director and President: Yoshihisa Shinya; hereinafter, "Dexerials," "we," "our" or "us" ) hereby announces as below that Dexerials and Restar Holdings Corporation (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director Chairman and President CEO: Kunihiro Konno; hereinafter, "Restar HD," and together with Dexerials, collectively, the "both parties") have today reached an agreement to engage in discussions (hereinafter, the "Discussions") aimed at forming a strategic partnership (hereinafter, the "Partnership") in the areas of sales and marketing of semiconductors, chemical materials, and other devices.

Dexerials also announces that the process of forming the Partnership will or may involve the conversion of Dexerials Hong Kong Limited, a specified subsidiary as defined in Article 19, paragraph 10 of the Cabinet Office Order on Disclosure of Corporate Affairs, into a joint venture and other changes. Following the conclusion of an agreement on the conversion, the subsidiary will no longer fall into a specified subsidiary of Dexerials.

1. Background and objectives of the Discussions

Under its corporate vision "Value Matters-Unprecedented innovation, unprecedented value," Dexerials develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic components, bonding materials, optics materials, and other functional materials that are indispensable in smartphones, notebook PCs, and other electronic devices, as well as components for automobiles, which are increasingly becoming electronic, making electronics parts ever more indispensable. In addition, by offering state-of-the-art materials and technological solutions to society, we support the evolution of digital technology, contribute to solving social issues, and promote sustained growth.

We recognize that accelerating the transformation of our business portfolio is essential to achieve sustainable growth envisaged in our next medium-term management plan starting from fiscal 2024. Such growth also requires business growth in our new automotive and photonics domains, further expansion of our business domains, and establishment of a more efficient business operation system that underpins such growth.

Under such circumstances, we have reached a conclusion that Restar HD, a company with an extensive track record as a trading company specializing in the sales of semiconductors and electronic components in Japan and abroad, is an ideal strategic partner for us to expand the areas that our high value-added products can contribute to, and also to enhance efficiency of sales operations in the Asian region in a collaborative manner.

Meanwhile, Restar HD is a company that operates under its management vision of "Global (in view and scale)

Social Contribution / Collaboration and Innovation" with the aims to be the "Electronics Value Platformer" that accommodates all manner of stakeholder needs through a wide range of business activities, including the sale and provision of solutions for semiconductors and electronic components, the handling of video, audio, and communications equipment for broadcasters and the public, the development, manufacture, and sale of settlement and access management systems integrating NFC (Near Field Communication) technology, the planning and

