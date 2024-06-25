Note: This document is a translation of the Japanese original. The translation is prepared and provided for the purpose of the readers' convenience only. All readers are strongly recommended to refer to the original Japanese version for complete and accurate information.
June 25, 2024
To Shareholders
Dexerials Corporation
NOTICE OF RESOLUTIONS AT
THE 12TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
The following items were reported or resolved at the 12th Annual General Meeting of Dexerials Corporation (the "Company") held on June 25, 2024.
Matters reported: 1. The Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's 12th Fiscal Year (April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024) and results of audits by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit & Supervisory Committee of the Consolidated Financial Statements
2. Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's 12th Fiscal Year (April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024)
The above matters were reported as presented.
Proposals resolved:
Proposal 1: Appropriation of Surplus
This proposal was approved and adopted as proposed, resulting in a year-end dividend of
65 yen per share for the current fiscal year.
Proposal 2: Election of Five (5) Directors (Excluding Directors Serving as Audit & Supervisory Committee Members)
This proposal was approved and adopted as proposed resulting in the election of the five
-
candidates-namelyYoshihisa Shinya, Toshiya Satake, Takashi Yokokura, Satoshi Taguchi and Toshihiro Hagiwara ―and each of them has been appointed as a Director.
Takashi Yokokura, Satoshi Taguchi and Toshihiro Hagiwara are Outside Directors.
Proposal 3: Determination of the Amount of Remuneration for Directors (Excluding Directors Serving as Audit & Supervisory Committee Members)
This proposal was approved and adopted as proposed resulting in the amount of remuneration for Directors (excluding Directors serving as Audit & Supervisory Committee Members) set to be no more than 450 million yen a year (including the amount of remuneration for Outside Directors of no more than 70 million yen).
Proposal 4: Determination of the Amount of Remuneration for Directors Serving as Audit & Supervisory Committee Members
This proposal was approved and adopted as proposed resulting in the amount of remuneration for Directors serving as Audit & Supervisory Committee Members set to be no more than 70 million yen a year.
Proposal 5: Partial Revision of Performance-Linked Stock Compensation Plan for Directors (Excluding Directors serving as Audit & Supervisory Committee Members and Outside Directors)
This proposal was approved and adopted as proposed resulting in the determination of revision of the Current BBT Plan to the performance-linked stock compensation plan "Board Benefit Trust-Restricted Stock (BBT-RS)" for Directors (excluding Directors serving as Audit & Supervisory Committee Members and Outside Directors).
