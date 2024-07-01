Dexerials : (Update of Previous Disclosure) Notice of Completion of Transfer of Specified Subsidiary (Share Transfer) and Change of Trade Name and Representative Name
July 01, 2024 at 04:46 am EDT
July 1, 2024
Company Name:
Dexerials Corporation
Security Code:
4980
Listing:
Prime, Tokyo Stock Exchange
Representative:
Yoshihisa Shinya, Representative Director and President
Contact:
Shinji Tomita, General Manager, PR&IR Department,
Business Management Division
Phone:
+81-285-39-7950
(Update of Previous Disclosure) Notice of Completion of Transfer of Specified Subsidiary
(Share Transfer) and Change of Trade Name and Representative Name
As announced in the timely disclosures on December 27, 2023 titled "Notice of Agreement with Restar Holdings Corporation on Discussions Aimed at Forming a Strategic Partnership and Changes in Specified Subsidiaries" and on February 5, 2024 titled "Notice of Change in Specified Subsidiaries (Share Transfer)," Dexerials Corporatio n (Headquarters: Shimotsuke-shi, Tochigi; Representative Director and President: Yoshihisa Shinya, hereinafter,"Dexerials" or the "Company") hereby announces that the transfer of shares of Dexerials Hong Kong Limited to Restar Corporation (Formerly Restar Holdings Corporation, hereinafter, "Restar") was completed today, and the company was excluded from our consolidated subsidiaries and specified subsidiaries and became an equity method affiliate.
Company also announces that Dexerials Hong Kong Limited will change its trade name to Restar Dexerials Hong Kong Limited as of today.
1. Outline of the specified subsidiary subject to the change Restar Dexerials Hong Kong Limited
(1)
Name
Restar Dexerials Hong Kong Limited
(Formerly Dexerials Hong Kong Limited)
(2)
Location
Suites 1201-2, 12F, Tower 3, China Hong Kong City,
33 Canton Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong
(unchanged)
(3)
Name and job title of representative
Managing Director, Kashima Hiroyuki
(4)
Description of business
Sale of optical materials and components and electronic
materials and components (unchanged)
(5)
Share capital
USD4,300,000 (unchanged)
(6)
Shareholding ratio
Restar: 51.0%; Dexerials: 49.0%
(7)
Fiscal year-end
March 31 (unchanged)
2. Number of shares to be transferred, transfer price and shareholding status before and after the transfer
(1)
Number of shares held before the transfer
4,300,000 shares (Shareholding ratio: 100.0%)
(2)
Number of shares to be transferred
2,193,000 shares (Shareholding ratio: 51.0%)
(3)
Transfer price
USD7,075,478.89
(4)
Number of shares held after the transfer
2,107,000 shares (Shareholding ratio: 49.0%)
Note: The transfer price has been changed from the price announced in the " Notice of Change in Specified Subsidiaries (Share Transfer)" dated February 5, 2024, based on the agreement with Restar.
3. Outlook
The effect of the above transaction on the consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025 will be immaterial.
As announced in the timely disclosures on December 27, 2023 titled "Notice of Agreement with Restar Holdings Corporation on Discussions Aimed at Forming a Strategic Partnership and Changes in Specified Subsidiaries" and on February 5, 2024 titled "Notice of Change in Specified Subsidiaries (Share Transfer)," the final agreement, including a the development of the collaborative sales operation system between Dexerials Taiwan Corporation, Dexerials Korea Corporation and Restar, was scheduled to be signed by the end of June 2024, but discussions are still ongoing.
Company will promptly announce any matters that require disclosure resulting from future developments of the discussions.
Dexerials Corp is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of optical materials, electronic materials and bonding materials. The Company operates in two business segments. The Optical Material Products segment is divided into three categories: optical films, optical resin materials and optical solutions. Main products are ultraviolet curable resins for optical discs, optical elastic resins and antireflection films. The Electronic Material Products segment is divided into four categories: bonding materials, anisotropic conductive films, surface mount fuses and microdevices.