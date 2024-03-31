196,556,250 Common Shares of Dexon Technology Public Company Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 31-MAR-2024.

196,556,250 Common Shares of Dexon Technology Public Company Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 31-MAR-2024. These Common Shares will be under lockup for 367 days starting from 30-MAR-2023 to 31-MAR-2024.



Shareholders, who own common shares before the company's public offering, holding 262,075,000 shares for the period of one year from the first trading day. Upon the expiry of 6 months period of the prescribed time, the shareholders will be allowed to sell 25% of the prohibited shares and the rest can be sold after one year.