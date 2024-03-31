More about the company
Dexon Technology Public Company Limited is a technology company providing non-destructive testing, in-line inspection, and asset integrity management services globally. The Company is also engaged in the distribution of tools, spare parts and equipment used for inspection. Its segments include Conventional Non-destructive Inspection, Advance inspection technology and Training Services. Its inspection services (RMI) include Pressure Vessel and Sphere Tank Inspection (API 510), Piping Inspection (API 570), Tank Inspection (API 653), Boiler Inspection (ASME), Crane Inspection (API 2D), Oil Tank Truck Inspection, and Flare Inspection, among others. Its integrity services include Risk Based Inspection and Fitness for Service. Its pipeline services include intelligent pigging, pipeline pigging, inline inspection, ultrasonic in-line inspection, ultrasonic rotary (UT-R) in-line inspection, ultrasonic multi-channel ring (UT-MC Ring) in-line inspection, pipeline cleaning and others.