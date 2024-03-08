We respect and affirm the inherent rights of all Indigenous Peoples across Canada and the United States of America. We acknowledge the many Indigenous Peoples who have lived in and cared for this land for generations. Their unique histories, traditions, and cultures shaped our countries. We gratefully acknowledge the Indigenous Peoples on whose ancestral, contemporary, and traditional homelands we gather, learn, work, and play. In offering this land acknowledgement, we affirm Indigenous sovereignty, history, and experiences. Dexterra Group recognizes that land acknowledgments signify a crucial step in acknowledging the truth and advancing reconciliation, marking the beginning of our journey toward an inclusive and respectful future.

I am pleased to present Dexterra Group's 2023 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report. This report represents our corporate social responsibility framework in action. From our frontline operations to our corporate level endeavours, our ESG approach is embedded in everything we do. The result is a stronger, more resilient business that supports both clients and the communities in which we operate through sustainable infrastructure support services.

Our 2023 ESG Report showcases our progress and represents our commitment to stakeholder transparency. Whether it's helping our clients reach their sustainability goals, our robust social programs, or our strong governance practices guided by our core values, we understand that our actions have an impact beyond our organization.

We are committed to addressing greenhouse gas emissions and environmental impacts through a range of initiatives including effective energy management and waste reduction practices at the sites we operate across our business. This is not only a priority for us, but also in partnership with our clients as we collaborate with them to support their sustainability goals and targets.

Dexterra Stronger Communities, our social responsibility brand, was created to support the communities in which we operate. Tethered to this is Dexterra Community Initiatives (DCI), a not-for- profit organization established to further support communities in need. One of the cornerstone programs of DCI is the Outland Youth Employment Program (OYEP), a national network of innovative natural resources education, training, and work opportunities for Indigenous Youth. This program has had exceptional growth since its inception in 2000. In 2023, OYEP operated six camps across four provinces, and saw 156 Indigenous Youths graduate