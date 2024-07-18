Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 18, 2024) - Dexterra Group Inc. (TSX: DXT) ("Dexterra") announces that it intends to release its Q2 2024 results on August 6, 2024, after market close and has scheduled a conference call and webcast to begin promptly at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on August 7, 2024. A presentation will be posted on the Dexterra website at dexterra.com on August 6, 2024, to be reviewed on the conference call.

The conference call dial in number is 1-844-763-8274

A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible on Dexterra's website at dexterra.com/investor-presentations-events by selecting the Q2 2024 Results webcast link.

An archived recording of the conference call will be available approximately one hour after the completion of the call until September 7, 2024, by dialing 1-855-669-9658, passcode 2204940.

About Dexterra

Dexterra employs more than 8,500 people, delivering a range of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure across Canada and the USA.

Powered by people, Dexterra brings best-in-class regional expertise to every challenge and delivers innovative solutions, giving clients confidence in their day-to- day operations. Activities include a comprehensive range of facilities management services, industry-leading workforce accommodation solutions and other support services for diverse clients in the public and private sectors.

