Dexterra : Announces Q1 2022 Results Conference Call and Annual General Meeting

Toronto, Ontario-(April 18, 2022) - Dexterra Group Inc. (TSX: DXT) ("Dexterra Group" or the "Company") announces that it intends to release its Q1 2022 results on May 10, 2022 after market close and has scheduled a conference call and webcast to begin promptly at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time on May 11, 2022. A presentation will be posted on the Dexterra Group website at dexterra.com on May 10, 2022 to be reviewed on the conference call.

The conference call dial in number is 1-800-319-4610

A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible on Dexterra Group's website at dexterra.com/investor-presentations-events/ by selecting the Q1 2022 Results webcast link, or at https://www.gowebcasting.com/11758.

An archived recording of the conference call will be available approximately one hour after the completion of the call until June 11, 2022 by dialing 1-855-669-9658, passcode 8639.

Annual General Meeting

Dexterra Group's Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") will be held on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern time in a hybrid format to mitigate health and safety risks due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns. The Meeting will have a physical location in the City Hall Room on the 2nd floor of the Sheraton Centre at 123 Queen St. West, Toronto, Ontario and will permit in-person attendance subject to compliance with all public health orders and protocols. Registered Shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders can also participate virtually via live audio webcast at https://web.lumiagm.com/272484736. Details on how to vote and access the Meeting can be found in the Management Information Circular, which is available on the Dexterra Group website at dexterra.com, under the Company's profile at sedar.com, and at TSX Trust Company's website at www.meetingdocuments.com/TSXT/dxt.

Dexterra Group is continuing to monitor the impact of COVID-19, including the latest federal, provincial, and local guidance and legislation, and how this may affect the arrangements for the Meeting. If circumstances change that require Dexterra Group to adapt its proposed arrangements for the Meeting, the Company will advise shareholders through its website at dexterra.com and, where appropriate, by public announcement.

About Dexterra Group

Dexterra Group employs more than 8,000 people, delivering a range of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure across Canada.

Powered by people, Dexterra Group brings best-in-class regional expertise to every challenge and delivers innovative solutions, giving clients confidence in their day-to-day operations. Activities include a comprehensive range of facilities management services, industry leading workforce accommodation solutions, innovative modular building capabilities, and other support services for diverse clients in the public and private sectors.

