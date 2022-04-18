Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Dexterra Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DXT   CA2523711091

DEXTERRA GROUP INC.

(DXT)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04/18 11:36:49 am EDT
7.480 CAD   -2.73%
11:44aDEXTERRA : Announces Q1 2022 Results Conference Call and Annual General Meeting
PU
03/30DEXTERRA GROUP INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/23DEXTERRA : Investor Presentation – March 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dexterra : Announces Q1 2022 Results Conference Call and Annual General Meeting

04/18/2022 | 11:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Toronto, Ontario-(April 18, 2022) - Dexterra Group Inc. (TSX: DXT) ("Dexterra Group" or the "Company") announces that it intends to release its Q1 2022 results on May 10, 2022 after market close and has scheduled a conference call and webcast to begin promptly at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time on May 11, 2022. A presentation will be posted on the Dexterra Group website at dexterra.com on May 10, 2022 to be reviewed on the conference call.

The conference call dial in number is 1-800-319-4610

A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible on Dexterra Group's website at dexterra.com/investor-presentations-events/ by selecting the Q1 2022 Results webcast link, or at https://www.gowebcasting.com/11758.

An archived recording of the conference call will be available approximately one hour after the completion of the call until June 11, 2022 by dialing 1-855-669-9658, passcode 8639.

Annual General Meeting

Dexterra Group's Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") will be held on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern time in a hybrid format to mitigate health and safety risks due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns. The Meeting will have a physical location in the City Hall Room on the 2nd floor of the Sheraton Centre at 123 Queen St. West, Toronto, Ontario and will permit in-person attendance subject to compliance with all public health orders and protocols. Registered Shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders can also participate virtually via live audio webcast at https://web.lumiagm.com/272484736. Details on how to vote and access the Meeting can be found in the Management Information Circular, which is available on the Dexterra Group website at dexterra.com, under the Company's profile at sedar.com, and at TSX Trust Company's website at www.meetingdocuments.com/TSXT/dxt.

Dexterra Group is continuing to monitor the impact of COVID-19, including the latest federal, provincial, and local guidance and legislation, and how this may affect the arrangements for the Meeting. If circumstances change that require Dexterra Group to adapt its proposed arrangements for the Meeting, the Company will advise shareholders through its website at dexterra.com and, where appropriate, by public announcement.

About Dexterra Group

Dexterra Group employs more than 8,000 people, delivering a range of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure across Canada.

Powered by people, Dexterra Group brings best-in-class regional expertise to every challenge and delivers innovative solutions, giving clients confidence in their day-to-day operations. Activities include a comprehensive range of facilities management services, industry leading workforce accommodation solutions, innovative modular building capabilities, and other support services for diverse clients in the public and private sectors.

For further information contact:

Drew Knight, CFO
Head office: Airway Centre, 5915 Airport Rd., 4th Floor Mississauga, Ontario L4V 1T1
Telephone: (416) 767-1148

You can also visit our website at dexterra.com.

Disclaimer

Dexterra Group Inc. published this content on 18 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2022 15:43:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DEXTERRA GROUP INC.
11:44aDEXTERRA : Announces Q1 2022 Results Conference Call and Annual General Meeting
PU
03/30DEXTERRA GROUP INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/23DEXTERRA : Investor Presentation – March 2022
PU
03/10Dexterra group announces results for q4 and year ended december 31, 2021 and declares d..
AQ
03/10TRANSCRIPT : Dexterra Group Inc., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 10, 2022
CI
03/09DEXTERRA : Analyst Presentation – Q4 2021
PU
03/09Dexterra Group Declares Dividend for the First Quarter of 2022, Payable on April 15, 20..
CI
03/09NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -2-
DJ
03/09Dexterra Group Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
02/01Dexterra group announces acquisition of tricom facility services
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DEXTERRA GROUP INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 927 M 735 M 735 M
Net income 2022 34,2 M 27,1 M 27,1 M
Net Debt 2022 112 M 89,1 M 89,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,7x
Yield 2022 4,55%
Capitalization 501 M 397 M 397 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,66x
EV / Sales 2023 0,56x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 49,3%
Chart DEXTERRA GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Dexterra Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEXTERRA GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 7,69 CAD
Average target price 11,69 CAD
Spread / Average Target 52,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Maccuish President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Drew Knight Chief Financial Officer
R. William Mcfarland Chairman
Mark Alan Becker COO & President-Workforce Accommodations
Russell A. Newmark Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEXTERRA GROUP INC.-10.48%397
CINTAS CORPORATION-6.66%42 329
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-14.52%21 272
EDENRED SE21.35%13 223
BUREAU VERITAS SA-13.26%12 379
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-9.73%10 695