Dexterra Group Inc. Announces Appointment of Executive Vice President, Legal and General Counsel

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 6, 2021) - Dexterra Group Inc. (TSX: DXT) ("Dexterra Group" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the appointment of Christos Gazeas as Executive Vice President, Legal and General Counsel effective December 31, 2020.

Christos has worked in private practice with both Stikeman Elliott LLP and Lang Michener LLP with a focus on mergers and acquisitions ("M&A"), corporate finance and governance best practices across a broad range of industries. Christos joins Dexterra Group from Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited ("Fairfax") where he was Senior Legal Counsel, leading M&A negotiations around the globe and working with leaders of Fairfax's portfolio companies to provide guidance on M&A, credit agreements and the management of material disputes.

In his role as Executive Vice President, Legal and General Counsel, Christos will be responsible for managing the legal affairs of the Corporation and will play an integral role in Dexterra Group's business strategy and operational needs. He will oversee all contracting standards and procedures and will act as an advisor to our business units on legal issues, dispute management, governance, public disclosure and other corporate matters. Christos will report to John Mac Cuish, Chief Executive Officer, and will be a member of Dexterra Group's Senior Leadership Team.

"Christos has extensive experience in the legal aspects of a public company, with over US $20 billion in M&A experience, providing sound advice in matters of governance, disclosure, disputes and other legal affairs," says John Mac Cuish, Chief Executive Officer. "His business acumen and legal expertise will be a valuable addition for Dexterra Group and each of our business units. We look forward to Christos joining our team."

