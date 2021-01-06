Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Dexterra Group Inc.    DXT   CA2523711091

DEXTERRA GROUP INC.

(DXT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dexterra Group Inc. Announces Appointment of Executive Vice President, Legal and General Counsel

01/06/2021 | 02:55pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 6, 2021) - Dexterra Group Inc. (TSX: DXT) ("Dexterra Group" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the appointment of Christos Gazeas as Executive Vice President, Legal and General Counsel effective December 31, 2020.

Christos has worked in private practice with both Stikeman Elliott LLP and Lang Michener LLP with a focus on mergers and acquisitions ("M&A"), corporate finance and governance best practices across a broad range of industries. Christos joins Dexterra Group from Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited ("Fairfax") where he was Senior Legal Counsel, leading M&A negotiations around the globe and working with leaders of Fairfax's portfolio companies to provide guidance on M&A, credit agreements and the management of material disputes.

In his role as Executive Vice President, Legal and General Counsel, Christos will be responsible for managing the legal affairs of the Corporation and will play an integral role in Dexterra Group's business strategy and operational needs. He will oversee all contracting standards and procedures and will act as an advisor to our business units on legal issues, dispute management, governance, public disclosure and other corporate matters. Christos will report to John Mac Cuish, Chief Executive Officer, and will be a member of Dexterra Group's Senior Leadership Team.

"Christos has extensive experience in the legal aspects of a public company, with over US $20 billion in M&A experience, providing sound advice in matters of governance, disclosure, disputes and other legal affairs," says John Mac Cuish, Chief Executive Officer. "His business acumen and legal expertise will be a valuable addition for Dexterra Group and each of our business units. We look forward to Christos joining our team."

About Dexterra Group Inc. ("Dexterra Group")

Dexterra Group is a publicly listed corporation (TSX: DXT) delivering a range of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure across Canada.

Powered by people, Dexterra Group brings best-in-class regional expertise to every challenge and delivers innovative solutions, giving clients confidence in their day-to-day operations. Activities include a comprehensive range of facilities management services, industry leading workforce accommodation solutions, innovative modular building capabilities, and other support services for diverse clients in the public and private sectors.

Corporate Information

Additional information related to Dexterra Group, including the Corporation's annual information form, press releases, financial statements and management's discussion and analysis are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Drew Knight
CFO
Head office
5915 Airport Rd., Suite 425
Mississauga, Ontario
L4V 1T1
Telephone: (416) 767-1148

dexterra.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/71489


© Newsfilecorp 2021
All news about DEXTERRA GROUP INC.
02:55pDexterra Group Inc. Announces Appointment of Executive Vice President, Legal ..
NE
2020DEXTERRA GROUP INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2020Dexterra Group Inc. Announces Appointment of President, NRB Modular Solutions
NE
2020HORIZON NORTH LOGISTICS : Changes name to dexterra group inc. and announces voti..
AQ
2020HORIZON NORTH LOGISTICS : Changes Name to Dexterra Group Inc. and Announces Voti..
PU
2020HORIZON NORTH LOGISTICS INC : . Changes Name to Dexterra Group Inc. and Announce..
AQ
2020UPDATE : Horizon North Logistics Up 5% as Increases Third-Quarter Earnings Year ..
MT
2020Horizon North Logistics Increases Third-Quarter Earnings Year over Year
MT
2020HORIZON NORTH LOGISTICS INC : . Announces Results for the Third Quarter ended Se..
AQ
2020HORIZON NORTH LOGISTICS INC : . Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results Conference ..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 514 M 405 M 405 M
Net income 2020 59,4 M 46,9 M 46,9 M
Net Debt 2020 112 M 88,7 M 88,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 6,50x
Yield 2020 2,23%
Capitalization 422 M 331 M 333 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,04x
EV / Sales 2021 0,71x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart DEXTERRA GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Dexterra Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEXTERRA GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 7,16 CAD
Last Close Price 6,50 CAD
Spread / Highest target 30,8%
Spread / Average Target 10,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John Maccuish CEO & Non-Independent Director
R William Mcfarland Chairman
Mark Alan Becker COO & President-Workforce Accommodations
Drew Knight Chief Financial Officer
Roderick William Graham Non-Independent Director
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ