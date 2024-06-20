Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 20, 2024) - Dexterra Group Inc. (TSX: DXT) ("Dexterra") is pleased to report that each of its nine director nominees listed in management information circular dated May 1, 2024 (the "Circular") was elected as a director at its June 20, 2024 annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting").

The director election voting results are provided in the table below:

Nominee # Votes For % Votes For # Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Mary Garden 41,646,987 99.95% 20,891 0.05% David Johnston 41,648,687 99.95% 19,191 0.05% Simon Landy 41,648,687 99.95% 19,191 0.05% Mark Becker 41,648,687 99.95% 19,191 0.05% R. William McFarland 41,648,687 99.95% 19,191 0.05% Kevin D. Nabholz 37,465,179 89.91% 4,202,699 10.09% Russel Newmark 41,648,687 99.95% 19,191 0.05% Antonia Rossi 41,661,487 99.98% 6,391 0.02% Tabatha Bull 41,646,987 99.95% 20,891 0.05%

Each of the other matters put forward at the Meeting for consideration and approval by shareholders, as described in the Circular, was duly approved by the requisite number of votes.

Dexterra has filed a full report of voting results on all resolutions voted at the Meeting under its profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Interested shareholders may review a copy of the management presentation from the Meeting at Dexterra's website dexterra.com.

About Dexterra

Dexterra employs more than 8,500 people, delivering a range of support services for the management and operation of infrastructure across Canada and the United States.

Powered by people, Dexterra brings best-in-class regional expertise to every challenge and delivers innovative solutions, giving clients confidence in their day-to-day operations. Activities include a comprehensive range of facilities management services, industry leading workforce accommodation solutions, and other support services for diverse clients in the public and private sectors.

