Dexterra : Q4 2020 Results

Dexterra Group announces that it intends to release its 2020 fourth quarter results on March 10, 2021 after market close and has scheduled a conference call and webcast to begin promptly at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time on March 11, 2021,
The conference call dial in number is 1-800-319-4610
A live webcast of the conference call is accessible by selecting the link below:
