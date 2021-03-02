Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Dexterra Group Inc.    DXT   CA2523711091

DEXTERRA GROUP INC.

(DXT)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 03/02 11:52:52 am
6.04 CAD   --.--%
11:56aDEXTERRA  : Q4 2020 Results
PU
02/18DEXTERRA  : Fourth Quarter Results and Conference Call Webcast
AQ
02/04IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON THE DUTY TO MITIGATE : Early Indications In BC Supreme Court Decision
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dexterra : Q4 2020 Results

03/02/2021 | 11:56am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dexterra Group announces that it intends to release its 2020 fourth quarter results on March 10, 2021 after market close and has scheduled a conference call and webcast to begin promptly at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time on March 11, 2021,

The conference call dial in number is 1-800-319-4610

A live webcast of the conference call is accessible by selecting the link below:

Disclaimer

Dexterra Group Inc. published this content on 16 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2021 16:55:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DEXTERRA GROUP INC.
11:56aDEXTERRA  : Q4 2020 Results
PU
02/18DEXTERRA  : Fourth Quarter Results and Conference Call Webcast
AQ
02/04IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON THE DUTY TO MI : Early Indications In BC Supreme Court Dec..
AQ
01/06Dexterra Group Inc. Announces Appointment of Executive Vice President, Legal ..
NE
2020DEXTERRA GROUP INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2020Dexterra Group Inc. Announces Appointment of President, NRB Modular Solutions
NE
2020HORIZON NORTH LOGISTICS  : Changes name to dexterra group inc. and announces vot..
AQ
2020HORIZON NORTH LOGISTICS  : Changes Name to Dexterra Group Inc. and Announces Vot..
PU
2020HORIZON NORTH LOGISTICS INC  : . Changes Name to Dexterra Group Inc. and Announc..
AQ
2020HORIZON NORTH LOGISTICS INC  : . Announces Results for the Third Quarter ended S..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 512 M 405 M 405 M
Net income 2020 59,3 M 46,8 M 46,8 M
Net Debt 2020 111 M 87,6 M 87,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 5,85x
Yield 2020 2,24%
Capitalization 392 M 309 M 309 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,98x
EV / Sales 2021 0,68x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 50,1%
Chart DEXTERRA GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Dexterra Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEXTERRA GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 7,73 CAD
Last Close Price 6,04 CAD
Spread / Highest target 40,7%
Spread / Average Target 28,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John Maccuish CEO & Non-Independent Director
Drew Knight Chief Financial Officer
R William Mcfarland Chairman
Mark Alan Becker COO & President-Workforce Accommodations
Russell A. Newmark Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEXTERRA GROUP INC.-6.93%309
VINCI SA8.41%60 097
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED1.81%32 840
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED14.39%28 188
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED10.25%20 527
FERROVIAL, S.A.-5.00%18 958
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ