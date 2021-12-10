Log in
    DXS   AU000000DXS1

DEXUS

(DXS)
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Blackstone to buy GIC's stake in Australian logistics trust for $1.5 billion

12/10/2021 | 01:16am EST
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The ticker and trading information for Blackstone Group is displayed at the post where it is traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange

(Reuters) - Blackstone Inc said on Friday it would buy Singapore wealth fund GIC's 49% stake in an Australian logistics trust for A$2.1 billion ($1.50 billion), as the U.S. private-equity giant looks to tap into the country's fast-growing e-commerce market.

The deal for the stake in Dexus Australia Logistics Trust (DALT) will be the largest investment in Asia under its Core+ Real Estate strategy, Blackstone said.

Dexus will own the rest of the joint venture.

About 90% of DALT's portfolio is exposed to Sydney and Melbourne and is weighted to traditional logistics facilities, a key pillar of growth for the e-commerce sector, Dexus said in a separate statement.

The deal will also help Blackstone gain a foothold in Australia's online shopping market as e-commerce penetration rate remains relatively low despite high sales, the private equity firm said.

Blackstone said the DALT deal also gives it access to densely populated areas and major transportation hubs, which aligns with the company's strategy of "overweighting high conviction sectors and locations".

Earlier this year, Blackstone purchased a portfolio of self-storage assets in Melbourne and an office tower in Sydney's central business district.

($1 = 1.3978 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Riya Sharma and Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKSTONE INC. -1.00% 133.99 Delayed Quote.106.74%
DEXUS -0.09% 11.12 End-of-day quote.18.30%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -0.36% 6410.145 Real-time Quote.9.77%
Financials
Sales 2022 864 M 619 M 619 M
Net income 2022 702 M 502 M 502 M
Net Debt 2022 5 119 M 3 663 M 3 663 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,1x
Yield 2022 4,77%
Capitalization 11 982 M 8 561 M 8 575 M
EV / Sales 2022 19,8x
EV / Sales 2023 19,5x
Nbr of Employees 559
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart DEXUS
Duration : Period :
Dexus Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEXUS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 11,14 AUD
Average target price 11,23 AUD
Spread / Average Target 0,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Darren Joseph Steinberg Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alison C Harrop Chief Financial Officer
Peter Studley General Manager-Research
Ross G. Du Vernet Chief Investment Officer
Renee Louise O'Connor Head-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEXUS18.30%8 561
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.21.45%18 331
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION19.06%10 336
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION12.58%8 165
KILROY REALTY CORPORATION18.29%8 101
DOUGLAS EMMETT, INC.15.56%6 102