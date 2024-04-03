Appendix 3Z Final Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.3

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity

Dexus comprising the stapled securities of:

Dexus Property Trust (DPT)

Dexus Operations Trust (DXO)

ABN/ARSN

24 595 854 202 / 648 526 470 (DPT)

69 645 176 383 / 110 521 223 (DXO)

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for

the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of director

Penelope Bingham-Hall

Date of last notice

7 July 2021

Date that director ceased to be director

28 March 2024

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note:ameProvideof holderdetails of&thenaturecircumstancesof interestgiving rise to the relevant interest

Aldis SF Pty Ltd as trustee for AJR Investments Pty Ltd Super Fund

A J R Investments Pty Limited

Number & class of securities

24,573

8,200

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

No. and class of securities to which

N/A

interest relates

