Name of entity
Dexus comprising the stapled securities of:
Dexus Property Trust (DPT)
Dexus Operations Trust (DXO)
ABN/ARSN
24 595 854 202 / 648 526 470 (DPT)
69 645 176 383 / 110 521 223 (DXO)
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for
the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of director
Penelope Bingham-Hall
Date of last notice
7 July 2021
Date that director ceased to be director
28 March 2024
Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder
Number & class of securities
Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder
Aldis SF Pty Ltd as trustee for AJR Investments Pty Ltd Super FundA J R Investments Pty Limited
Number & class of securities
24,573
8,200
Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts
Detail of contract
N/A
Nature of interest
N/A
Name of registered holder
N/A
(if issued securities)
No. and class of securities to which
N/A
interest relates
