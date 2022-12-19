Advanced search
Dexus : 2022 Modern Slavery Statement

12/19/2022 | 12:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Modern Slavery Statement 2022

Contents

Dexus is committed to fostering an environment in which employees, suppliers and other stakeholders in the community feel safe, supported and protected.

We encourage people to speak up with any modern slavery or broader human rights concerns relating to our operations or supply chain. People can raise any concerns to our independent, confidential and secure disclosure management service provider below. They will be protected under our Whistleblower Policy.

Online: visit https://yourcall.com.au/ and click on the "make a report" button using DEXU5000 as the organisation ID.

Call: 1300 790 228 using Dexus's ID: DEXU5000 between 9:00am and midnight (AEST) Monday - Friday (excluding public holidays).

Further information on our grievance mechanisms has been provided on page 21 of this statement.

CEO and Chairman Message

1.

Page 4

Page 5

2.

Our Progress

Our Structure, Operations and Supply Chain

3.

Page 10

Modern Slavery Risks in our Operations

4.

and Supply Chain

Page 12

Assessing and Addressing Modern Slavery

5.

Page 13

Assessing Effectiveness

6.

Page 22

Future Areas of Focus

7.

Page 24

Other Relevant Information

8.

Page 25

Appendix

9.

Page 26

As an owner and manager of land across Australia, we acknowledge the Traditional Custodians

of the lands on which our business and assets operate, and recognise their ongoing contribution to land, waters, and community. We pay our respects to First Nations Elders past, present and emerging.

Artist

Amy Allerton, Indigico Creative, a Gumbaynggir Bundjalung, and Gamilaraay woman

Artwork

The Places Where We Thrive

Artwork description

The artwork tells the story of a vision for our communities, both large and small, where they are all thriving and strong as they build lives, homes and legacies for present and future generations. Every community is connected by spirit and by country, surrounded by ﬂourishing waterways and vibrant land that is enriched and cared for by its people. Communities are empowered to ﬁind new ways to build and expand, as they dream and innovate to create the places where we thrive.

2

Dexus 2022 Modern Slavery Statement

About this statement

This joint Modern Slavery Statement (Statement) is made pursuant to section 14 of the Commonwealth Modern Slavery Act 2018 (the Act).

The Statement is provided by Dexus and covers its wholly owned subsidiaries and those joint ventures and funds that Dexus manages. The entities that are covered by this statement include:

Dexus Funds Management Limited as Responsible Entity for the trusts comprising the ASX-listed entity DXS

Dexus Wholesale Property Limited as Responsible Entity for Dexus Wholesale Property Fund

Dexus Wholesale Funds Limited as Responsible Entity for Dexus Healthcare Property Fund

Dexus Asset Management Limited as Responsible Entity for Dexus Industria REIT (ASX: DXI)

Dexus Asset Management Limited as Responsible Entity for Dexus Convenience Retail REIT (ASX: DXC)

Dexus Asset Management Limited as Responsible Entity for Dexus Real Estate Securities Funds1

In accordance with the Act, this Statement sets out the steps we have taken from 1 July 2021 through 30 June 2022 (FY22) to identify, manage and mitigate the risks of modern slavery practices in our operations and supply chain.

This Statement includes reference to actions undertaken prior to the FY22 reporting period to provide historical context for our current position in understanding and managing modern slavery risks.

Mandatory Reporting Criteria

Reference in this Statement

Criterion 1

Identify the reporting entity

Pages 3, 26

Criterion 2

Describe the reporting entity's structure, operations, and

Pages 8-11

supply chains

Criterion 3

Describe the risks of modern slavery practices in the operations

and supply chains of the reporting entity and any entities it owns

Page 12

or controls

Criterion 4

Describe the actions taken by the reporting entity and any entity

it owns or controls to assess and address those risks, including

Pages 6-7,13-21

due diligence and remediation processes

Criterion 5

Describe how the reporting entity assesses the effectiveness of

Pages 22-23

these actions

Criterion 6

Describe the process of consultation with any entities that the

reporting entity owns or controls (a joint statement must also

Pages 4, 22

describe consultation with the entity giving the statement)

Criterion 7

Provide any other relevant information

Pages 25-26

1 Dexus AREIT Fund, Dexus Asian REIT Fund, Dexus Global REIT Fund, Dexus Property for Income Fund and Dexus Property for Income Fund No. 2.

3

Section 1

CEO and Chairman Message

We recognise and respect that every person has the right to live a life that is free from fear, harassment and discrimination. We believe that everyone is entitled to a universal set of human rights.

We are pleased to present our Modern Slavery Statement for 2022 which highlights the progress we have made to identify and reduce the risks of modern slavery in our business.

As one of Australia's leading real estate managers, we understand the important role we can play in addressing and preventing modern slavery throughout our operations and supply chain.

Our Anti-Modern Slavery Working Group (AMSWG) continues to progress actions to identify, assess and address modern slavery risks in accordance with our Anti-Modern Slavery Management Framework. Our approach to managing modern slavery is focused on ensuring we are reducing harm to people. It is applied across all Dexus group entities.

During the year, we spent more than $1.1 billion with our suppliers, delivering products and services across our portfolio. We believe our suppliers are an extension of our business, so we are committed to supporting and encouraging them to make positive changes within their operations.

One of our key focus areas for FY22 was an emphasis on awareness and education. During the year, we issued Modern Slavery Awareness training for all Dexus employees and achieved a 96% completion rate.

Working with our suppliers, we delivered multi-lingual awareness training for on site services suppliers across all our managed properties. The training was distributed to 8,887 people and had an 88% completion rate.

This is an important step that empowers our employees and suppliers to support those who may be at risk of experiencing modern slavery.

Dexus is also a signatory to the United Nations Global Compact, a CEO led commitment to adopt sustainable and socially responsible practices in line with international standards.

In that context, we understand the importance of collaboration within and outside our industry to ensure better outcomes for those who may be at risk of experiencing modern slavery.

As part of our collaborative approach, we continued to work alongside the Property Council of Australia, industry peers, business partners, suppliers, investors and our communities.

We recognise that failing to engage openly and transparently with these stakeholders to implement meaningful and effective actions will increase the potential harm that can be caused to affected people.

Since the launch of the Modern Slavery Act 2018 (Cth), the global context and our operating environment have changed significantly including ongoing challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and increasing uncertainty about the geopolitical climate. We are aware of the impacts these events have had and will continue to have on global supply chains in the years to come. Our modern slavery approach continues to evolve in response to these factors.

Earlier this year, we announced that we had entered into an agreement with AMP to acquire AMP's real estate and domestic infrastructure and equity business. Once complete, this will double the size of the Dexus workforce and add hundreds of properties to our portfolio and suppliers to our business.

Pending the completion of this transaction, our focus over the next year is to integrate the AMP Capital operations, portfolio and people onto the Dexus platform. As part of this integration we will review our approach, identify gaps and enhance our practices. While the initial focus will be to align processes and policies, we will also be using it as an opportunity to share learnings and strengthen our approach in the identification and management of modern slavery risk.

In the process of developing this Statement, Dexus Management engaged and consulted with the Boards of Dexus Funds Management Limited, Dexus Wholesale Property Limited, Dexus Wholesale Funds Limited and Dexus Asset Management Limited. The details of the Modern Slavery Act 2018 (Cth) Reporting requirements were addressed, including information on the actions we have taken and intend to take to mitigate the risk of modern slavery in our operations and supply chain.

This Statement was approved by the Dexus Board on 16 December 2022 on behalf of all reporting entities covered by this statement.

Warwick Negus

Chair, Dexus Funds

Management Limited

Darren Steinberg

Chief Executive Officer

Dexus Funds Management Limited

ACN 060 920 783

Dexus Wholesale Property Limited

ACN 006 036 442

Dexus Wholesale Funds Limited

ACN 603 970 029

Dexus Asset Management Limited

ACN 080 674 479

4

Dexus 2022 Modern Slavery Statement

Section 2

Our Progress

1.

CEO and

Chairman

Message

Key milestones

2019

  • Anti-ModernSlavery Working Group established
  • Joined the United Nations Global Compact furthering our public commitment to respecting and supporting human rights in line with international standards
  • Completed working group training and workshops
  • Expanded the scope of our independent whistleblower hotline (Your-Call) to cover modern slavery
  • Collaborated with Industry Peers to develop and launch the Property Council of Australia Informed365 supplier due diligence tool
  • Updated key policies such as Sustainable Procurement Policy and Supplier Code of Conduct, Whistleblower Policy, Employee Code of Conduct, to include reference to modern slavery and human rights
  • Updated supplier contractual documentation with modern slavery requirements and allows Dexus to audit suppliers

2.

Our

Progress

3.

Our Structure,

Operations

and Supply

Chain

4.

Modern Slavery Risks in

2020

- Invited Tier 1 Suppliers to disclose on the

Property Council of Australia Informed365

supplier due diligence tool

-

Delivered modern slavery awareness and

education campaign to suppliers and their

workforces through site induction terminals

-

Rolled out modern slavery awareness

posters rolled out across cleaning and

security break rooms and Dexus-managed

retail centres

  • Commenced weighted risk-assessment of Tier 1 suppliers

- Delivered all staff modern slavery training and integrated into the induction program for new starters

  • Established our modern slavery management framework
  • Published our first Modern Slavery Statement

our operations and Supply Chain

5.

Assessing and

Addressing

Modern

Slavery

6.

- Updated Recruitment Policy and Tendering

2021 Policy to include reference to modern slavery and human rights

  • Developed Anti-Modern Slavery Grievance Procedure applicable to all employees and suppliers
  • Rolled out enhanced multi-language awareness training for our on site supply chain workforce
  • Enhanced our modern slavery awareness poster to include QR codes with translation

to commonly spoken languages across our on site supply chain workforce

  • Rolled out enhanced modern slavery training to Dexus employees who procure services and our AMSWG
  • Commenced an independent review of our two highest spend vendors conducted by KPMG
  • Established annual Supplier Code of Conduct attestation process on our Contractor Management System

Assessing Effectiveness

7.

Future Areas of Focus

8.

2022

-

Updated design consultancy agreements

to require design consultants to consider

modern slavery in the supply chain when

specifying project materials

-

Delivered multi-language modern slavery

awareness training to all workers of on site

service suppliers

-

Inducted employees from the APN property

transaction on Dexus's approach to

managing modern slavery risk

  • Collaborated with two building co-owners to discuss and enhance our approach to modern slavery risk management
  • Commenced identification and assessment of high-risk Tier 2 suppliers
  • Engaged EcoVadis to conduct ESG audits on our supply chain
  • Reviewed our tender evaluation form to increase weighting of modern slavery and human rights in our assessment
  • Completed KPMG's independent review of two high risk vendors

Other Related Information

9.

Appendix

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

