Dexus : Final settlement of Jandakot joint venture

Dexus (ASX: DXS)

ASX release

1 April 2022

Final settlement of Jandakot joint venture

Dexus announces that Cbus Super's investment in the Jandakot joint venture alongside the final settlement of the remaining Jandakot interest have now occurred, following the receipt of required regulatory approvals.

The circa $1.3 billion Jandakot joint venture which owns 100% of Jandakot Airport and industrial precinct in Perth is now held in the following proportions: Dexus 33.4%; Dexus Industria REIT (DXI) 33.3% and Cbus Super 33.3%.

Further detail relating to the transaction was previously announced to the Australian Securities Exchange on 1 February 2022.

Authorised by Brett Cameron, General Counsel and Company Secretary of Dexus Funds Management Limited

Investors Media Rowena Causley Louise Murray Head of Listed Investor Relations Senior Manager, Corporate Communications +61 2 9017 1390 +61 2 9017 1446 +61 416 122 383 +61 403 260 754 rowena.causley@dexus.com louise.murray@dexus.com

Dexus (ASX: DXS) is one of Australia's leading fully integrated real estate groups, managing a high-quality Australian property portfolio valued at $45.3 billion.

