    DXS   AU000000DXS1

DEXUS

(DXS)
  Report
03/31 01:10:25 am EDT
10.95 AUD   -0.45%
DEXUS : Final settlement of Jandakot joint venture
PU
Dexus Announces Settlement of Sale of Stake in Queensland Office Building
MT
Dexus Announces Atlassian Development Update
CI
Dexus : Final settlement of Jandakot joint venture

03/31/2022 | 05:57pm EDT
Dexus (ASX: DXS)

ASX release

1 April 2022

Final settlement of Jandakot joint venture

Dexus announces that Cbus Super's investment in the Jandakot joint venture alongside the final settlement of the remaining Jandakot interest have now occurred, following the receipt of required regulatory approvals.

The circa $1.3 billion Jandakot joint venture which owns 100% of Jandakot Airport and industrial precinct in Perth is now held in the following proportions: Dexus 33.4%; Dexus Industria REIT (DXI) 33.3% and Cbus Super 33.3%.

Further detail relating to the transaction was previously announced to the Australian Securities Exchange on 1 February 2022.

Authorised by Brett Cameron, General Counsel and Company Secretary of Dexus Funds Management Limited

For further information please contact:

Investors

Media

Rowena Causley

Louise Murray

Head of Listed Investor Relations

Senior Manager, Corporate Communications

+61 2 9017 1390

+61 2 9017 1446

+61 416 122 383

+61 403 260 754

rowena.causley@dexus.com

louise.murray@dexus.com

About Dexus

Dexus (ASX: DXS) is one of Australia's leading fully integrated real estate groups, managing a high-quality Australian property portfolio valued at $45.3 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire. We invest only in Australia, and directly own $18.3 billion of office, industrial and healthcare properties, and investments. We manage a further $27.0 billion of office, retail, industrial and healthcare properties for third party clients. The group's $17.8 billion development pipeline provides the opportunity to grow both portfolios and enhance future returns. Sustainability is integrated across our business, and our sustainability approach is the lens we use to manage emerging ESG risks and opportunities for all our stakeholders. Dexus is a Top 50 entity by market capitalisation listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and is supported by more than 30,000 investors from 23 countries. With over 35 years of expertise in property investment, funds management, asset management and development, we have a proven track record in capital and risk management and delivering superior risk-adjusted returns for investors. www.dexus.com

Dexus Funds Management Ltd ABN 24 060 920 783, AFSL 238163, as Responsible Entity for Dexus (ASX: DXS) Level 25, 264 George Street, Sydney NSW 2000

Disclaimer

DEXUS Property Group published this content on 01 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 21:54:51 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
