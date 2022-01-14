Dexus : Notification regarding unquoted securities - DXS
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
DEXUS
Date of this announcement
Friday January 14, 2022
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are subject to a restriction on transfer and are not being quoted on ASX until the restriction ends
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
Total number of
ASX +security
+securities to be
code
Security description
issued/transferred
Issue date
DXSAB
PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
747,375
26/11/2021
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
1 / 6
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
DEXUS
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
24060920783
1.3
ASX issuer code
DXS
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
14/1/2022
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
2 / 6
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are subject to a restriction on transfer and are not being quoted on ASX until the restriction ends
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
3 / 6
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
only
Additional +securities in an existing class issued under an +employee incentive scheme
ASX +security code and description
DXSAB : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
26/11/2021
use
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued
+securities in that class
Yes
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
personalFor
No
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme
or a summary of the terms
https://www.dexus.com/-/media/project/dexus/dexuscom/files/articles/asx-announcements/2021/august/2021-08-17-2021-
annual-report.pdf
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
Issue details
Number of +securities
747,375
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
4 / 6
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 4 - +Securities on issue
Following the issue, conversion or payment up of the +securities the subject of this application, the +securities of the entity will comprise:
(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)
4.1 Quoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities quoted)
Total number of
ASX +security code and description
+securities on issue
DXS : FULLY PAID UNITS STAPLED SECURITIES
1,075,565,246
4.2 Unquoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)
Total number of
ASX +security code and description
+securities on issue
DXSAB : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
3,643,224
DXSAA : CONVERTIBLE NOTES
1
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
5 / 6
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
DEXUS Property Group published this content on 14 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2022 05:41:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
Sales 2022
864 M
629 M
629 M
Net income 2022
702 M
511 M
511 M
Net Debt 2022
5 046 M
3 673 M
3 673 M
P/E ratio 2022
17,5x
Yield 2022
4,92%
Capitalization
11 627 M
8 490 M
8 462 M
EV / Sales 2022
19,3x
EV / Sales 2023
18,9x
Nbr of Employees
559
Free-Float
98,7%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends DEXUS
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
12
Last Close Price
10,81 AUD
Average target price
11,38 AUD
Spread / Average Target
5,24%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
1st jan. Capi. (M$)
DEXUS -3.60% 8 490