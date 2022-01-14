Log in
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dexus : Notification regarding unquoted securities - DXS

01/14/2022 | 12:42am EST
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

DEXUS

Date of this announcement

Friday January 14, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are subject to a restriction on transfer and are not being quoted on ASX until the restriction ends

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

DXSAB

PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

747,375

26/11/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

1 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

DEXUS

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

24060920783

1.3

ASX issuer code

DXS

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

14/1/2022

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

2 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are subject to a restriction on transfer and are not being quoted on ASX until the restriction ends

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

Additional +securities in an existing class issued under an +employee incentive scheme

ASX +security code and description

DXSAB : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

26/11/2021

use

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued

+securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

personalFor

No

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme

or a summary of the terms

https://www.dexus.com/-/media/project/dexus/dexuscom/files/articles/asx-announcements/2021/august/2021-08-17-2021-

annual-report.pdf

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Issue details

Number of +securities

747,375

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

4 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 4 - +Securities on issue

For personal use only

Following the issue, conversion or payment up of the +securities the subject of this application, the +securities of the entity will comprise:

(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)

4.1 Quoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities quoted)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

DXS : FULLY PAID UNITS STAPLED SECURITIES

1,075,565,246

4.2 Unquoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

DXSAB : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

3,643,224

DXSAA : CONVERTIBLE NOTES

1

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

DEXUS Property Group published this content on 14 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2022 05:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
