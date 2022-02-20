Log in
Dexus : Settlement of 201 Miller Street North Sydney

02/20/2022 | 05:41pm EST
Dexus (ASX: DXS)

ASX release

21 February 2022

Settlement of 201 Miller Street, North Sydney

Dexus announces that the Dexus Office Partnership, in which Dexus has a 50% interest, has settled on the sale of 201 Miller Street, North Sydney.

The asset was sold for $152.4 million1, with details relating to the transaction previously announced to the Australian Securities Exchange on 3 December 2021.

Dexus's net sale proceeds will initially be used to repay debt.

Authorised by Brett Cameron, General Counsel and Company Secretary of Dexus Funds Management Limited

For further information please contact:

Investors

Media

Rowena Causley

Louise Murray

Senior Manager, Investor Relations

Senior Manager, Corporate Communications

+61 2 9017 1390

+61 2 9017 1446

+61 416 122 383

+61 403 260 754

rowena.causley@dexus.com

louise.murray@dexus.com

About Dexus

Dexus (ASX: DXS) is one of Australia's leading fully integrated real estate groups, managing a high-quality Australian property portfolio valued at $45.3 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire. We invest only in Australia, and directly own $18.3 billion of office, industrial and healthcare properties, and investments. We manage a further $27.0 billion of office, retail, industrial and healthcare properties for third party clients. The group's $17.8 billion development pipeline provides the opportunity to grow both portfolios and enhance future returns. Sustainability is integrated across our business, and our sustainability approach is the lens we use to manage emerging ESG risks and opportunities for all our stakeholders. Dexus is a Top 50 entity by market capitalisation listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and is supported by more than 30,000 investors from 23 countries. With over

35 years of expertise in property investment, funds management, asset management and development, we have a proven track record in capital and risk management and delivering superior risk-adjusted returns for investors. www.dexus.com

Dexus Funds Management Ltd ABN 24 060 920 783, AFSL 238163, as Responsible Entity for Dexus (ASX: DXS) Level 25, 264 George Street, Sydney NSW 2000

1 Excludes transaction costs.

Disclaimer

DEXUS Property Group published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2022 22:40:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
