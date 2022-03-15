Log in
Dexus : recognised by WGEA for its commitment to workplace gender equality

03/15/2022 | 06:58pm EDT
Dexus

Media Release

16 March 2022

Dexus recognised by WGEA for its commitment to workplace gender equality

Dexus is pleased to announce it has been named as an Employer of Choice for Gender Equality (EOCGE) by the Workplace Gender Equality Agency (WGEA) for the fifth consecutive year, demonstrating its active commitment to and progress towards gender equality across its workforce.

Dexus is one of 120 leading Australian organisations that have met the high standards and rigorous assessment process required to become an EOCGE citation holder.

Darren Steinberg, Dexus CEO said: "We are proud to be a part of the group of Australian leaders who are at the forefront of momentum for change towards gender equality in Australian workplaces."

Dexus's active commitment towards workplace gender equality has seen the group launch organisation-wide programs, policies and initiatives that have contributed to the creation of a diverse and inclusive workplace including:

  • Programs to support gender balanced representation at all levels of the organisation
  • Robust processes to achieve gender pay equity
  • Continuity of superannuation contributions throughout periods of parental leave
  • Tailored resources to support parents and carers, including the Dexus Family and Care Hub
  • The Future Leaders in Property program, providing a pathway for the next generation of female property leaders
  • Active involvement in sector level initiatives to promote gender equality including Property Male Champions of Change and Property Council of Australia's 500 Women in Property and Girls in Property programs

-ENDS-

For media enquiries, please contact:

Louise Murray

Senior Manager, Communications +61 2 9017 1446 +61 403 260 754 louise.murray@dexus.com

About Dexus

Dexus (ASX: DXS) is one of Australia's leading fully integrated real estate groups, managing a high-quality Australian property portfolio valued at $45.3 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire. We invest only in Australia, and directly own $18.3 billion of office, industrial and healthcare properties, and investments. We manage a further $27.0 billion of office, retail, industrial and healthcare properties for third party clients. The group's $17.8 billion development pipeline provides the opportunity to grow both portfolios and enhance future returns. Sustainability is integrated across our business, and our sustainability approach is the lens we use to manage emerging ESG risks and opportunities for all our stakeholders. Dexus is a Top 50 entity by market capitalisation listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and is supported by more than 30,000 investors from 23 countries. With over 35 years of expertise in property investment, funds management, asset management and development, we have a proven track record in capital and risk management and delivering superior risk-adjusted returns for investors. www.dexus.com

Disclaimer

DEXUS Property Group published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 22:57:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
