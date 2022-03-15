Dexus

16 March 2022

Dexus recognised by WGEA for its commitment to workplace gender equality

Dexus is pleased to announce it has been named as an Employer of Choice for Gender Equality (EOCGE) by the Workplace Gender Equality Agency (WGEA) for the fifth consecutive year, demonstrating its active commitment to and progress towards gender equality across its workforce.

Dexus is one of 120 leading Australian organisations that have met the high standards and rigorous assessment process required to become an EOCGE citation holder.

Darren Steinberg, Dexus CEO said: "We are proud to be a part of the group of Australian leaders who are at the forefront of momentum for change towards gender equality in Australian workplaces."

Dexus's active commitment towards workplace gender equality has seen the group launch organisation-wide programs, policies and initiatives that have contributed to the creation of a diverse and inclusive workplace including:

Programs to support gender balanced representation at all levels of the organisation

Robust processes to achieve gender pay equity

Continuity of superannuation contributions throughout periods of parental leave

Tailored resources to support parents and carers, including the Dexus Family and Care Hub

The Future Leaders in Property program, providing a pathway for the next generation of female property leaders

Active involvement in sector level initiatives to promote gender equality including Property Male Champions of Change and Property Council of Australia's 500 Women in Property and Girls in Property programs

