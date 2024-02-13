Dexus is an Australia-based real estate company. The Company's segments include Office, Industrial, Co-investments, Property management, Funds Management, and Development and Trading. The Office segment consists of domestic office space with any associated retail space, as well as car parks and office developments owned directly or in joint ventures or partnerships. The Industrial segment includes domestic industrial properties, industrial estates and industrial developments. The Co-investments segment includes distribution income earned from investments in pooled property and real estate security funds. The Property management segment includes property management services for third party clients and owned assets. The Funds management segment consists of fund management of third-party client assets. The Development and trading segment includes revenue earned and costs incurred by the Company on development services for third party clients and inventory.

Sector Commercial REITs