Dexus Convenience Retail REIT reported earnings results for the half year ended December 31, 2023. For the half year, the company reported sales was AUD 28.95 million compared to AUD 30.69 million a year ago. Revenue was AUD 28.99 million compared to AUD 30.71 million a year ago.

Net loss was AUD 2.15 million compared to net income of AUD 1.54 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was AUD 0.0156 compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations of AUD 0.0112 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was AUD 0.0156 compared to diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of AUD 0.0112 a year ago.