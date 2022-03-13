Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Dexus Convenience Retail REIT
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DXC   AU0000179061

DEXUS CONVENIENCE RETAIL REIT

(DXC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dexus Convenience Retail REIT : Update - Notification of buy-back - DXC

03/13/2022 | 06:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notification of buy-back

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Name of entity

DEXUS CONVENIENCE RETAIL REIT

Announcement type

Update announcement

Type of update

Daily buy-back notification

Date of this announcement

14/3/2022

Reason for update

Daily buy-back notification

ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back

DXC : FULLY PAID UNITS STAPLED SECURITIES

The type of buy-back is:

On market buy-back

Total number of +securities bought back before previous day

259,552

Total number of +securities bought back on previous day

21,125

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of buy-back

1 / 6

Notification of buy-back

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

DEXUS CONVENIENCE RETAIL REIT

We (the entity named above) provide the following information about our buy-back.

1.2

Registration number type

Registration number

other

ARSN 101 227 614 ARSN 619 527 829 ARSN 619 527 856

1.3

ASX issuer code

DXC

1.4 The announcement is

Update/amendment to previous announcement

1.4a Type of update

Daily buy-back notification

1.4b Reason for update

Daily buy-back notification

1.4c Date of initial notification of buy-back

8/2/2022

1.4d Date of previous announcement to this update

11/3/2022

1.5 Date of this announcement

14/3/2022

1.6 ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back

DXC : FULLY PAID UNITS STAPLED SECURITIES

Notification of buy-back

2 / 6

Notification of buy-back

Part 2 - Type of buy-back

2.1 The type of buy-back is: On market buy-back

For personal use only

Notification of buy-back

3 / 6

Notification of buy-back

Part 3 - Buy-back details

only

Part 3A - Details of +securities, price and reason

3A.1 Total number of +securities on issue in the class of

+securities to be bought back

139,147,982

use

3A.4 Does the entity intend to buy back a minimum

number of +securities

No

3A.5 Does the entity intend to buy back a maximum

number of securities

Yes

3A.5a Maximum number of securities proposed to be

personal

bought back

6,957,399

3A.6 Name of broker or brokers who will offer to buy back +securities on the entity's behalf

Broker name:

MA Moelis Australia Securities Pty Ltd (ACN 122 781 560)

3A.9 Are the +securities being bought back for a cash consideration?

Yes

3A.9a Is the price to be paid for +securities bought back known?

No

3A.9a.1 In what currency will the buy-back consideration

be paid?

For

AUD - Australian Dollar

Part 3B - Buy-back restrictions and conditions

3B.1 Does the buy-back require security holder approval?

Notification of buy-back

4 / 6

Notification of buy-back

No

only

Part 3C - Key dates

On-marketbuy-back

3C.2 Proposed buy-back start date

use

22/2/2022

3C.3 Proposed buy-back end date

21/2/2023

personal

Part 3D - Other Information

3D.1 Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the buy-back

  1. The responsible entity (RE) of DXC trusts, in that capacity, holds 0 DXC stapled securities;
  2. Associates of the responsible entity (including the RE in different capacities) hold: (i) 22,892,761 DXC stapled securities; and (ii) 0 performance rights, which if vested, will entitle the holder to be issued securities; and
  3. any buy back will be funded by cash or existing debt facilities.

The Appendix 3C lodged on 3 Dec 2021 expired on 3 Feb 2022 as no securities were bought back.

For

Notification of buy-back

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Dexus Convenience Retail REIT published this content on 13 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2022 22:33:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DEXUS CONVENIENCE RETAIL REIT
06:34pDEXUS CONVENIENCE RETAIL REIT : Update - Notification of buy-back - DXC
PU
03/10DEXUS CONVENIENCE RETAIL REIT : Update - Notification of buy-back - DXC
PU
03/08DEXUS CONVENIENCE RETAIL REIT : Update - Notification of buy-back - DXC
PU
03/06DEXUS CONVENIENCE RETAIL REIT : Update - Notification of buy-back - DXC
PU
03/02DEXUS CONVENIENCE RETAIL REIT : Update - Notification of buy-back - DXC
PU
03/01Dexus Convenience Retail REIT Appoints Brett David Cameron as Director
CI
02/28DEXUS CONVENIENCE RETAIL REIT : Update - Notification of buy-back - DXC
PU
02/27Dexus Convenience Retail REIT Announces Board Changes, Effective 1 March 2022
CI
02/25Dexus Convenience Retail REIT Acquiring Dual Service Center in Queensland for $15 Milli..
MT
02/25Dexus Convenience Retail REIT exchanged contracts to acquire Glass House Mountains Dual..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 44,0 M 32,2 M 32,2 M
Net income 2022 72,0 M 52,6 M 52,6 M
Net Debt 2022 276 M 202 M 202 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,44x
Yield 2022 6,81%
Capitalization 471 M 344 M 344 M
EV / Sales 2022 17,0x
EV / Sales 2023 15,5x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart DEXUS CONVENIENCE RETAIL REIT
Duration : Period :
Dexus Convenience Retail REIT Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEXUS CONVENIENCE RETAIL REIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 3,39 AUD
Average target price 4,08 AUD
Spread / Average Target 20,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Slattery Chief Executive Officer
Joseph Tindaro de Rango Chief Financial Officer
Michael Francis Johnstone Independent Non-Executive Director
Jennifer Anne Horrigan Independent Non-Executive Director
Howard Ewan Brenchley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEXUS CONVENIENCE RETAIL REIT-5.57%344
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC-18.60%42 734
LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-6.26%17 348
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION-3.25%14 622
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-11.29%11 426
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.-10.15%7 586