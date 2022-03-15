Dexus Convenience Retail REIT : Update - Notification of buy-back - DXC

1.6 ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back
DXC : FULLY PAID UNITS STAPLED SECURITIES
Part 2 - Type of buy-back
2.1 The type of buy-back is: On marketbuy-back
Part 3 - Buy-back details
Part 3A - Details of +securities, price and reason
3A.1 Total number of +securities on issue in the class of
+securities to be bought back
139,147,982
3A.4 Does the entity intend to buy back a minimum
number of +securities
No
3A.5 Does the entity intend to buy back a maximum
number of securities
Yes
3A.5a Maximum number of securities proposed to be
bought back
6,957,399
3A.6 Name of broker or brokers who will offer to buy back +securities on the entity's behalf
Broker name:
MA Moelis Australia Securities Pty Ltd (ACN 122 781 560)
3A.9 Are the +securities being bought back for a cash consideration?
Yes
3A.9a Is the price to be paid for +securities bought back known?
No
3A.9a.1 In what currency will the buy-back consideration
be paid?
AUD - Australian Dollar
Part 3B - Buy-back restrictions and conditions
3B.1 Does the buy-back require security holder approval?
No
Part 3C - Key dates
On-marketbuy-back
3C.2 Proposed buy-back start date
22/2/2022
3C.3 Proposed buy-back end date
21/2/2023
Part 3D - Other Information
3D.1 Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the buy-back
The responsible entity (RE) of DXC trusts, in that capacity, holds 0 DXC stapled securities;
Associates of the responsible entity (including the RE in different capacities) hold: (i) 22,892,761 DXC stapled securities; and (ii) 0 performance rights, which if vested, will entitle the holder to be issued securities; and
any buy back will be funded by cash or existing debt facilities.
The Appendix 3C lodged on 3 Dec 2021 expired on 3 Feb 2022 as no securities were bought back.
