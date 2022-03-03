Dexus Industria REIT : Update - Notification of buy-back - DXI

For personal use only

Name of entity

DEXUS INDUSTRIA REIT.

Announcement type

Update announcement

Type of update

Daily buy-back notification

Date of this announcement

4/3/2022

Reason for update

Daily buy-back notification

ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back

DXI : FULLY PAID ORDINARY/UNITS STAPLED SECURITIES

The type of buy-back is:

On market buy-back

Total number of +securities bought back before previous day

270,285

Total number of +securities bought back on previous day

6,655

