Dexus Industria REIT : Update - Notification of buy-back - DXI

Part 3A - Details of +securities, price and reason
3A.1 Total number of +securities on issue in the class of
+securities to be bought back
319,162,561
use
3A.4 Does the entity intend to buy back a minimum
number of +securities
No
3A.5 Does the entity intend to buy back a maximum
number of securities
Yes
3A.5a Maximum number of securities proposed to be
personal
bought back
15,578,935
3A.6 Name of broker or brokers who will offer to buy back +securities on the entity's behalf
Broker name:
Macquarie Securities (Australia) Limited ABN 58 002 832 126
3A.9 Are the +securities being bought back for a cash consideration?
Yes
3A.9a Is the price to be paid for +securities bought back known?
No
3A.9a.1 In what currency will the buy-back consideration
be paid?
For
AUD - Australian Dollar
Part 3B - Buy-back restrictions and conditions
3B.1 Does the buy-back require security holder approval?
Notification of buy-back
4 / 6
Notification of buy-back
No
only
Part 3C - Key dates
On-marketbuy-back
3C.2 Proposed buy-back start date
use
28/2/2022
3C.3 Proposed buy-back end date
27/2/2023
personal
Part 3D - Other Information
3D.1 Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the buy-back
The responsible entity of DXI trusts, in that capacity, holds 0 DXI stapled securities;
associates of the responsible entity (including the responsible entity in different capacities) hold: (i) 59,920,585 DXI stapled securities; and (ii) 0 performance rights, which if vested, will entitle the holder to be issued securities; and
any buy back will be funded by cash or existing debt facilities.
For
Notification of buy-back
5 / 6
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Dexus Industria REIT published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2022 22:40:03 UTC.