    DXI   AU0000192833

DEXUS INDUSTRIA REIT

(DXI)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  03/22 06:11:40 pm
3.21 AUD   +0.63%
05:41pDEXUS INDUSTRIA REIT : Update - Notification of buy-back - DXI
PU
03/03DEXUS INDUSTRIA REIT : Update - Notification of buy-back - DXI
PU
02/28DEXUS INDUSTRIA REIT : Update - Notification of buy-back - DXI
PU
Dexus Industria REIT : Update - Notification of buy-back - DXI

03/07/2022 | 05:41pm EST
Notification of buy-back

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Name of entity

DEXUS INDUSTRIA REIT.

Announcement type

Update announcement

Type of update

Daily buy-back notification

Date of this announcement

8/3/2022

Reason for update

Daily buy-back notification

ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back

DXI : FULLY PAID ORDINARY/UNITS STAPLED SECURITIES

The type of buy-back is:

On market buy-back

Total number of +securities bought back before previous day

276,940

Total number of +securities bought back on previous day

168,264

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of buy-back

1 / 6

Notification of buy-back

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

DEXUS INDUSTRIA REIT.

We (the entity named above) provide the following information about our buy-back.

1.2 Registration number type

Registration number

other

ARSN 125 862 875 ARSN 125 862 491 ARSN 166 150 938

ARSN 166 163 186 ACN 010 794 957

1.3 ASX issuer code

DXI

1.4 The announcement is

Update/amendment to previous announcement

1.4a Type of update

Daily buy-back notification

1.4b Reason for update

Daily buy-back notification

1.4c Date of initial notification of buy-back

11/2/2022

1.4d Date of previous announcement to this update

4/3/2022

1.5 Date of this announcement

8/3/2022

1.6 ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back

DXI : FULLY PAID ORDINARY/UNITS STAPLED SECURITIES

Notification of buy-back

2 / 6

Notification of buy-back

Part 2 - Type of buy-back

2.1 The type of buy-back is: On market buy-back

For personal use only

Notification of buy-back

3 / 6

Notification of buy-back

Part 3 - Buy-back details

only

Part 3A - Details of +securities, price and reason

3A.1 Total number of +securities on issue in the class of

+securities to be bought back

319,162,561

use

3A.4 Does the entity intend to buy back a minimum

number of +securities

No

3A.5 Does the entity intend to buy back a maximum

number of securities

Yes

3A.5a Maximum number of securities proposed to be

personal

bought back

15,578,935

3A.6 Name of broker or brokers who will offer to buy back +securities on the entity's behalf

Broker name:

Macquarie Securities (Australia) Limited ABN 58 002 832 126

3A.9 Are the +securities being bought back for a cash consideration?

Yes

3A.9a Is the price to be paid for +securities bought back known?

No

3A.9a.1 In what currency will the buy-back consideration

be paid?

For

AUD - Australian Dollar

Part 3B - Buy-back restrictions and conditions

3B.1 Does the buy-back require security holder approval?

Notification of buy-back

4 / 6

Notification of buy-back

No

only

Part 3C - Key dates

On-marketbuy-back

3C.2 Proposed buy-back start date

use

28/2/2022

3C.3 Proposed buy-back end date

27/2/2023

personal

Part 3D - Other Information

3D.1 Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the buy-back

  1. The responsible entity of DXI trusts, in that capacity, holds 0 DXI stapled securities;
  2. associates of the responsible entity (including the responsible entity in different capacities) hold: (i) 59,920,585 DXI stapled securities; and (ii) 0 performance rights, which if vested, will entitle the holder to be issued securities; and
  3. any buy back will be funded by cash or existing debt facilities.

For

Notification of buy-back

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Dexus Industria REIT published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2022 22:40:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 71,2 M 52,2 M 52,2 M
Net income 2022 108 M 78,8 M 78,8 M
Net Debt 2022 482 M 353 M 353 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,62x
Yield 2022 5,42%
Capitalization 1 017 M 746 M 746 M
EV / Sales 2022 21,1x
EV / Sales 2023 18,6x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart DEXUS INDUSTRIA REIT
Duration : Period :
Dexus Industria REIT Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEXUS INDUSTRIA REIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 3,19 AUD
Average target price 3,58 AUD
Spread / Average Target 12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joseph Tindaro de Rango Chief Financial Officer
Chantal Churchill Secretary, Head-Risk & Compliance
Michael Francis Johnstone Independent Director
Jennifer Anne Horrigan Independent Director
Howard Ewan Brenchley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEXUS INDUSTRIA REIT-7.69%759
EQUINIX, INC.-14.77%65 403
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-21.28%39 609
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-6.66%39 512
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-12.69%31 135
SEGRO PLC-14.13%19 597