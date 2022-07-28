Log in
    DEYAAR   AED001001018

DEYAAR DEVELOPMENT PJSC

(DEYAAR)
End-of-day quote Dubai Financial Market  -  2022-07-26
0.4770 AED   +0.63%
06/14DEYAAR DEVELOPMENT PJSC : REVERSE SPLIT: 75.732735 of 100
FA
05/31DEYAAR DEVELOPMENT : Integrated Report 2021
PU
05/11Deyaar Development PJSC Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
Deyaar Development : INVESTOR RELATIONS PRESENTATION Q2, 2022

07/28/2022 | 12:38am EDT
DEYAAR DEVELOPMENT PJSC

Investor Relations Information

J U N E 2 0 2 2

DISCLAIMER

  • The information set out in this presentation is being made available to recipients for information purposes only. It does not constitute, nor is it intended to be an offer to sell, or an invitation to subscribe for, or purchase, any properties or shares in the Company.
  • Neither this presentation nor anything in it shall form the basis of any contract or commitment.
  • The information contained herein has been prepared to assist the Recipients in making their own evaluation of the Company and does not purport to contain all information that they may desire. In all cases, the Recipients should conduct their own investigation and analysis of the Company, its business, prospects, results of operations, and financial condition as well as any other information the Recipients may deem relevant to their decision-making.
  • The Presentation is on the date hereof.
  • Without the express prior written consent of the Company, the Presentation, and any information contained within it may not be reproduced (in whole or in part), copied at any time, or used for any purpose other than evaluation of the Company.

Table of Content

  • DEYAAR PROFILE
  • OWNERSHIP STRUCTURE & STOCK UPDATE
  • STRATEGY HIGHLIGHTS
  • FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
  • PROJECTS

Deyaar Profile

Deyaar Profile

BUSINESS DIVISIONS

Deyaar has 7 divisions grouped into 3 main business segments with the current biggest contributor to revenue being Property Development.

DEYAAR GROUP

Deyaar Group

Community

Facilities

Leasing/Asset

Hospitality

Management

Management

Management

Property

Investments

Management

SERVICE BUSINESS

Property

RECURRING

INCOME BUSINESS

Development

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Deyaar Development PJSC published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 04:37:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
