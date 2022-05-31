Deyaar Development : Integrated Report 2021

It is with pleasure that I present our Integrated Report 2021, which highlights the performance of Deyaar Development PJSC throughout the year and the progress of its projects and plans for the coming year.

I'm also pleased to announce that our Company has completed a year filled with achievements, growth, and success despite the repercussions of COVID-19, which we managed to overcome, driven by our ambition and accomplishments.

The proactive economic policies and reform packages adopted by the UAE government to address the Pandemic played a positive role in minimizing its negative impact on various vital economic sectors and the economic activity in general. Deyaar's performance in 2021 was aligned with the economic growth witnessed in the country in this stage. Furthermore, our Company's hospitality sector has seen significant growth in occupancy rates upon lifting travel restrictions and resumption of tourism activity in the country.

Deyaar achieved 20% year over year increase in revenues, reaching AED 496.95 million in 2021 compared to AED 412.85 million in 2020. The company also recorded a 157% increase in operational profits, reaching AED 63.14 million in 2021 compared to AED 24.54 million in 2020.

Additionally, Deyaar recorded AED 50.80 million in net profit in 2021 as compared to net loss of AED 216.92 million which was a result of impairments and fair value adjustments of Company's assets due to the impact of COVID-19 on real estate and hospitality sectors.

On the business level, the company this year launched its flagship smart technology luxurious project Regalia in Business Bay which was received very positively by investors. All units sold out in record time with over AED1B in sales. The company also witnessed an increase in sales in Noor District, the third phase in Midtown project. The construction of the third and forth phases of Midtown is going as planned with over 50% completed which will add 11 new building to the project.