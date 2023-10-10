III Interim Group Management Report 1-1-2023 - 30-6-2023

I. FUNDAMENTALS OF THE GROUP

(1) Business model of the Group

DF Group is a specialist for foreign trade finance and related services. Its customers include exporters, importers and other financial companies. DF Group currently specializes in the countries of the Near and Middle East, with the main focus on Iran. Where trade with Iran is concerned, it has focused its activities exclusively on humanitarian goods since the summer of 2018 for business policy reasons.

DF Group's product portfolio is tailored to the geographical focus and specific customer needs. In the context of its marketing services, the Group - after having carried out its own compliance check - brokers transactions relating to the food, pharmaceuticals and healthcare sectors to its strategic partners for further pro- cessing. The Group also collects foreign trade receivables, which is done via its Czech subsidiary, DF Deutsche Forfait Middle East s.r.o., for the Near and Middle East region. DF Deutsche Forfait s.r.o. covers the remaining geographies with a focus on emerging markets.

Factoring services, which were added to DF Group's product portfolio in late 2020, are also provided by the Prague-based subsidiary, primarily to Czech customers. Forfaiting - where receivables are purchased by Deutsche Forfait GmbH or by DF ME s.r.o. taking into account the specific risks of each individual transaction - also made a contribution to revenues in the reporting period. DF Group generally originates business through its own sales force or through agents or strategic partners in the country of the importer. DF Group moreover markets its country-specificknow-how, its network as well as its compliance expertise by providing compliance consulting and training services.

The chart below shows the structure of the product solutions offered by DF Group in the reporting year.

Customer requirements Cash flow Risk management

Marketing Service (Agenting)

Trading

Forfaiting

Product solution

Factoring

Collection Service

Project finance consulting