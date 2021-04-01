DGAP-Ad-hoc: DF Deutsche Forfait AG / Key word(s): Annual Report/Change in Forecast

DF Deutsche Forfait AG: Preliminary Group result after taxes of DF Deutsche Forfait AG 2020 stronger than expected



Preliminary Group result after taxes of DF Deutsche Forfait AG 2020 stronger than expected Grünwald, 1 April 2021 - DF Deutsche Forfait AG (ISIN of the share: DE000A2AA204) announces that the consolidated net income after taxes for 2020 determined in accordance with IFRS is expected to more than double compared to the previous year due to a one-time effect resulting from the capitalisation of deferred taxes. The publication of the annual report 2020 is planned for the end of April 2021. The Managment Board Contact

